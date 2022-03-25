The group exhibition reveals unexpected lessons and silver linings following the COVID-19 shutdowns that began in March 2020. On view at Bird Dog Arts in Tejon Ranch, Calif., from March 26 to May 1, the exhibition may be viewed online at californiaartclub.org/2020hindsight.
TEJON RANCH, Calif., March 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- California Art Club artists reflect upon how the world was abruptly upended by the global COVID-19 lockdowns with the upcoming exhibition "2020 Hindsight," on view from March 26 to May 1 at Bird Dog Arts in Tejon Ranch, Calif.
The Opening Reception with the Artists will be held Saturday, April 2, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., and the exhibition may be viewed online at californiaartclub.org/2020hindsight.
The display spotlights shared experiences and personal silver linings as the 27 exhibiting artists reveal with their works the challenges faced and unexpected lessons learned as they adapted to a "new normal" for daily life.
"The California Art Club is thrilled to collaborate with Bird Dog Arts for the first time to present more than 30 thought-provoking paintings in "2020 Hindsight," allowing us to contemplate the many ways our lives have been altered – and even surprisingly enhanced – as we mark the two-year anniversary of the lockdowns," said Eire Hoke, Manager of Exhibitions for the historic art organization.
The collective works include panoramic vistas of unpeopled places, portraits of front-line heroes, still lifes of personal protective equipment, and images of other ubiquitous reminders of how individuals learned to cope and stay safe as the deadly virus circulated around the globe.
The participating artists in "2020 Hindsight" are all members of the California Art Club and include Peter Adams, Rebecca Arguello, Ned Axthelm, Michael Bartlett, Nikita Budkov, Maura Carta, David Casterson, Warren Chang, Lynn Christopher, Bets Cole, Nancy Seamons Crookston, Michael Hill, Jeff Horn, Chuck Kovacic, Lawrence McAdams, Patricia McGeeney, Jim McVicker, David Michaels, Lisa Mozzini-McDill, Michael Obermeyer, Daniel Raminfard, Thomas Schaller, Alexey Steele, Kun Wang, Nina Warner, Durre Waseem and Mason Williams.
All works are available for acquisition and a portion of the proceeds benefit the California Art Club's educational programs.
Bird Dog Arts is located at 5701 Outlets at Tejon Parkway, Suite 440, in Tejon Ranch, Calif. The gallery is open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
About the California Art Club
The California Art Club (californiaartclub.org), established in 1909 by early California Impressionists or plein air painters, is recognized as one of the oldest, largest, and most active leading professional art organizations in the world. The mission of the Club is to promote traditional fine arts in the fields of painting, drawing and sculpture; produce and promote art exhibitions that foster greater understanding of traditional art heritage and California history; and furnish educational opportunities in the fine arts. Members include nationally renowned artists, art students, art scholars and patrons, and leading collectors and members of the business community to interject different perspectives into the ongoing dialogue about traditional fine arts.
About Bird Dog Arts
Bird Dog Arts (birddogarts.com) is an art gallery located in the Tejon Outlets in Tejon Ranch, Calif., dedicated make California arts and artists available to a global consumer audience by including fine arts commerce into the traditional commercial shopping experience. BDA believes that gallery experience should be for more than just the established creator or well-known artist, but also for those who are new on the visual arts scene and need the opportunity to launch their artistic career. This is one way BDA can offer popularly priced artwork and provide much deserved exposure to new artists who show promise.
