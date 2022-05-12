On View from July 17 to August 21, this Extensive Exhibition of Nearly 250 Contemporary-Traditional Paintings and Sculptures has a Rich History of Sharing Insights and Experiences about the Land and Life Around the Globe
SANTA ANA, Calif., May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The California Art Club (CAC) will present its "111th Annual Gold Medal Exhibition" at the Bowers Museum from July 17 to August 21, marking the first time that these two organizations have collaborated to display one of the nation's most anticipated annual showcases of contemporary-traditional art.
The upcoming exhibition will spotlight nearly 250 paintings and sculptures, created using time-honored art techniques employed by the pioneering artists who founded the California Art Club in 1909, including many who were also active with the Laguna Art Colony from 1918 to 1935. Their collective works influenced California Impressionism – the first artistic movement defined as purely Californian.
To encourage exhibiting artists to create their most important works, the "111th Annual Gold Medal Exhibition" is unthemed, providing creative freedom to select subjects that personally resonate with them, including imagery that may be found beyond the borders of the Golden State. As a result, the exhibition provides a revealing exploration of issues facing the global community, ranging from environmental preservation to social interests and cultural perspectives.
"The California Art Club is honored to present our 'Annual Gold Medal Exhibition' at the Bowers Museum for the first time, as both organizations embrace world cultures and recognize how the sharing of aspects of life around the globe allows us to appreciate the richness of diversity and helps us relate to each other," says Michael Obermeyer, the prominent Orange County-based artist who serves as the organization's president.
The featured artwork, juried by a panel of art scholars and artists, includes not only pristine landscapes and tranquil seascapes that California Art Club artists have been rendering for more than a century, but also evocative figures and sublime still lifes that encompass both classical compositions as well as the unexpected objects. As a result, the myriad of representational works on view will allow viewers to both reconnect with memories of beloved people and places and discover intriguing aspects of daily life in communities near and far.
The 188 exhibiting artists include both nationally renowned painters and sculptors as well as up-and-coming artists and include painters Peter Adams, Brian Blood, Warren Chang, John Cosby, Jean LeGassick, Mian Situ, and William Stout, as well as sculptors Béla Bácsi, Brittany Ryan, and Christopher Slatoff.
A full slate of educational programs will be offered during the exhibition, allowing art enthusiasts to meet the participating artists and learn more about traditional art forms. The programs will include an opening day lecture with noted art historian Jean Stern titled "Painting California: A Century of Artistic Excellence", "Meet the Artists" spotlight talks every Saturday, a figurative demonstration with both a painter and sculptor, and a "Paint/Sculpt-Out" on closing day. Specific program information, including ticket information, is posted at bowers.org.
For art enthusiasts interested in a first look at the exhibition, the California Art Club and the Bowers Museum will host the Artists' Gala and Exhibition Preview on the evening before the exhibition opens to the public. Tickets are $125 in advance and $150 at the door and may be purchased by visiting californiaartclub.org or calling (626) 583-9009.
All works are available for acquisition and a portion of the proceeds benefit the California Art Club's educational programming. For more information about the exhibition, visit bowers.org/gold or californiaartclub.org/goldmedal.
Presenting Sponsors of the "111th Annual Gold Medal Exhibition" include Alyce Williamson.
KEY INFORMATION FOR THE '111TH ANNUAL GOLD MEDAL EXHIBITION'
Exhibition Dates: July 17 to August 21, 2022
Opening Reception – Artists' Gala & Exhibition Preview – Saturday, July 16, 5 p.m. – Tickets to the Artists' Gala are $125 in advance, $150 at the door, and include a copy of the four-color exhibition catalogue. To purchase tickets or for additional information, visit californiaartclub.org/goldmedal or call (626) 583-9009.
Location: Bowers Museum, 2002 North Main Street, Santa Ana, CA 92706. (714) 567-3628
Hours: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Tuesday – Sunday
Tickets: Admission to the Gold Medal Exhibition is included in General Admission: $15 for adults, $12 for seniors (ages 62+), students (ages 12+), and free for Bowers members and children under 12.
GOLD MEDAL EXHIBITION PROGRAMS:
For more information about these programs, visit bowers.org/gold.
Painting California: A Century of Artistic Excellence – Opening Day Lecture with Jean Stern
Sunday, July 17 at 1:30 p.m. – Jean Stern, the foremost authority on the California Impressionist movement, will discuss the Golden State's rich legacy of capturing its stunning and diverse natural beauty with plein air painting – the practice of painting outdoors. This lecture will address the influence of pioneering artists at the beginning of the 20th century and how the genre has evolved during the last century with the involvement of the California Art Club. Ticket: Bowers Member $10, General $15.
"Meet the Artists" Spotlight Talks
Five Dates: Saturdays July 23, 30 and August 6, 13, 20 at 11 a.m. – On Saturdays throughout the exhibition, Gold Medal artists will be in the gallery to provide insights on their works and answer questions. Ticket: Free with museum admission.
Art Inspired by Life – Children's Program
Saturday, July 23 at 1 p.m. – California Art Club artists teach young budding artists about representational art forms, as they draw and sculpt their own masterpieces inspired by the Bowers' Sculpture Garden. Ticket: Bowers Member $5, General $10.
Introduction to Negative Painting with Brenda Swenson
Sunday, July 24 at 1 p.m. – Gold Medal artist Brenda Swenson leads this class on negative painting with watercolor, which focuses on the technique of painting around a subject (the negative space) to define it in a composition. Space is limited and reservations are required by July 10. Ticket: Bowers Member $50, General $70.
Elements & Extremes in Plein Air Painting: Panel Discussion
Saturday, July 30 at 1:30 p.m. – Nationally renowned artists William Stout, Peter Adams and Jean LeGassick share their daring adventures – from the depth of Antarctica's Southern Ocean to the heights of the Himalayas and Sierra Nevada – to capture on canvas imagery rarely depicted in paintings. Ticket: Bowers Member $10, General $15.
Giving Life to Fascinating Figures: Demonstration
Sunday, July 31 at 1:30 p.m. – Two Gold Medal artists – painter Warren Chang and sculptor Brittany Ryan – share philosophies and unique approaches for creating artwork featuring the human form, as they demonstrate techniques by painting and sculpting from a live model. Ticket: Free with museum admission
Closing Day Paint/Sculpt-Out
Sunday, August 21 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. – California Art Club painters and sculptors will set-up the tools of their trade in the Key Courtyard for a lively "Paint/Sculpt-Out." During this fun-for-the-family event, art enthusiasts may watch these artists create new works inspired by live models posing in explorer costumes. Ticket: Free.
About the California Art Club
The California Art Club (californiaartclub.org), established in 1909 by early California Impressionists or plein air painters, is recognized as one of the oldest, largest and most active leading professional art organizations in the world. The mission of the Club is to promote traditional fine arts in the fields of painting, drawing and sculpture; produce and promote art exhibitions that foster greater understanding of traditional art heritage and California history; and furnish educational opportunities in the fine arts. Members include nationally renowned artists, art students, art scholars and patrons, and leading collectors and members of the business community to interject different perspectives into the ongoing dialogue about traditional fine arts.
About the Bowers
Bowers Museum, bringing the world to you! Opened in 1936, the Bowers prides itself on showcasing world-class arts and cultures in a warm, inviting space located in the heart of Orange County. Bowers has been voted the 2021 winner for "Best Museum in Orange County" by LA Times and OC Register and has organized more than 50 special exhibitions in just the past 15 years in partnership with some of the greatest museums in the world. Highlights include blockbusters such as "Terra Cotta Warriors," "Mummies: Treasures from the British Museum," "Guo Pei: Couture Beyond," and most recently, "Everest: Ascent to Glory" and "All That Glitters: The Crown Jewels of the Walt Disney Archives." Over 100,000 square feet and surrounded by lush gardens, the Bowers campus includes a 296-seat auditorium, 12,000 square feet of event space, a Patina-owned Tangata Restaurant, a robust Gallery Store, nine permanent exhibitions, and spectacular featured exhibits on rotation, to ensure a full day of engaging fun with every visit. The Bowers Museum also engages a broad and diverse audience with a variety of exciting programs, both onsite and online. Details and tickets are available at bowers.org.
