LOS ANGELES, April 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The California Art Club will present the 109th installment of the Annual Gold Medal Exhibition, its signature event that will soon have the distinction of spanning two pandemics, as a virtual exhibition from May 16 to June 13, 2020.
The highly anticipated display of contemporary-traditional fine art will be presented in collaboration with the Hilbert Museum of California Art at Chapman University, where the event was originally scheduled to be on view before the coronavirus outbreak.
The 109th Annual Gold Medal Exhibition – A Virtual Experience will feature more than 160 works, ranging from pristine landscapes and seascapes to evocative figures and still lifes created by both nationally renowned painters and sculptors, as well as up-and-coming artists.
The un-themed showcase pays tribute to the California Impressionist movement inspired by the artists who founded the organization in 1909, however, updated with stylistic innovations and contemporary subject matter. The event will feature many genres spotlighted during the Ninth and Tenth Annual Gold Medal Exhibitions, presented in 1918 and 1919 while the Spanish flu infected an estimated 500 million worldwide, at what is now the Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County.
"With their rich history, our Gold Medal Exhibitions have delighted audiences for more than a century, as the idyllic images of the natural beauty and daily life in the Golden State and beyond conjure up fond memories," says CAC president and artist Peter Adams. "Amid the sadness permeating our lives with the coronavirus pandemic, we felt strongly that 'the show must go on,' and we are delighted to be working with the Hilbert Museum on this ground-breaking effort to virtually present our hallmark exhibition," adds Adams.
Because the organization's mission includes fostering a greater understanding and appreciation for traditional art forms, it will present a series of online educational programs during the display. The programming kicks off with an opening day tour with art historian Jean Stern, the foremost authority on California Impressionism, and will include artist studio visits, "Ask the Artist" question-and-answer opportunities, and demonstrations.
To view the exhibition and its programming, visit californiaartclub.org/goldmedal.