SAN FRANCISCO and LOS ANGELES, April 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TasteTV and the CALIFORNIA MUSIC VIDEO AWARDS are pleased to announce the winners of the 4th Annual awards competition. The winners were presented in a virtual awards show on March 30th on Facebook and on MusicalVideoAwards.com.

This year's competition was fierce, with a record number of entries of fantastic, creative and exciting music videos and short films. Entrants came from the United States and Canada, and from as far away as Brazil, Italy, France, Germany, New Zealand, Australia, India, and even Jakarta.

The CALIFORNIA MUSIC VIDEO AWARDS celebrate some of the most exciting and creative California-influenced music, musicians and artists. They honor great work and that California connection!

Due to COVID restrictions, this year's event was unique in format. The CALIFORNIA MUSIC VIDEO AWARDS were all-digital and all-virtual. Viewers watched to see who won both on Facebook and on the CMVA awards site. Special award presenters included Xavier Toscano, Nathan Witte, Harrison Tinsley, Mavenne, and Rob Fitzgerald of Hip Video Promo.

AWARD WINNERS

Best Duet - WINNER: "Perfect Sense (Feat. Angus Murray)", Ozan Fikri

Best Movement - WINNER: "Made It Look Easy", Xavier Toscano, Adam Parmalee

Best Eye - WINNER: "Mothica – Blackout", Ian Rowe, Mothica

Coolest Video Effects - WINNER: "Oo La La", Frank Rogala

True California - WINNER: "TOM SAYS", Alie Mac

Best Fashion and Makeup WINNER: "Twisted Dream", Darren Stein, Christine Fox

Best EDM/Dance - VIEWER'S CHOICE WINNER: "Erasure: Nerves of Steel", Brad Hammer, Tyler Stone, Neil Blanket

Best Hip Hop - VIEWER'S CHOICE WINNER: "First Day Back", Stuart Summerville, Rebecca Malaret

Best Location or Set Design - WINNER: "Dominoes", Joey Chavez, Adam Chavez

Best Folk or Country or Blues - VIEWER'S CHOICE WINNER: "Love & Rock N' Roll", Michael Everett, Michael Everett

Best LGBT: WINNER - "Aglow", Jeremiah Gray , Ty Metcalfe

Best Pop - WINNER: "Shoulders", Joe Laporte, Dave Liehn Frasier Glenn

Best Love Song - WINNER: "Friendly Neighborhood Poltergeist", David Mace-Kaff, Lauren-ann Smith, David Mace-Kaff

This Rocks - WINNER: TIE: "Alpha Wolf – AKUDAMA", Third Eye Visuals / "Lockdown", David Petrucci

Best Animation - WINNER: "And Then It's Over", Evil Cat Land, Walter Santucci

Best Metal - VIEWER'S CHOICE WINNER: "The Life", Rickey Bird Jr, Anthony Appello

Made Me Laugh/Humor - VIEWER'S CHOICE WINNER: "Red Blooded American", Taina Rosa

Best Editing - WINNER: "Walk of Contrasts", Max Masri, Chelsea Eng

Best Female Solo Artist - VIEWER'S CHOICE WINNER: "Sky Is Falling", Jeremy Eichenbaum Jasmine Crowe

Best Directing - WINNER: "Oo La La", Frank Rogala

Best Instrumental or Jazz - WINNER: "SYMBIOSIS", Nacci Alberto

Best Rap - WINNER: "Nobody/Trust Nobody", Daniel Osorio

Best Sci Fi Music Video - WINNER: "Noël & Jeremy – Red Light" (Official Music Video), Noël Ill

Best Foreign Language Music Video: WINNER: "My Sea", Daniel Carneiro

Best Directing , Filmed at Home - WINNER: "Stars and Rabbit – Attic No. 7 (Live in Jakarta)", Riva Pratama

Best Editing, Filmed at Home - WINNER: "Delirious (Confined)", Brice Blanloeil, New Heart

Best Music Video, Filmed at Home - VIEWER'S CHOICE WINNER: "It's Been A While Since I Went Outside", Danielle Eva Schwob

Lyrics and Verse - WINNER: "Elodie Rêverie - Under the Radar", Elodie Rêverie

The Trippy Award - WINNER: "Strange", Jessica Mulder, Travis Pavur

Best Live or Studio Performance - WINNER: "Do You Think of Me?", Donny Walker, Nikki Morgan

Best Inspirational Video - WINNER: "Brighter Days" (Official Music Video), Jamie Alimorad, Elizabeth Sim

Best World Music - WINNER: "UMEED", Joydeep Sen Lal Bhatia, Imran Zaki

Best Solo Male Artist - VIEWER'S CHOICE WINNER: "I'm Still Dreaming" | Official videoclip, Jessyka Lapierre, Vega Musique -

Best Film or Doc, Any Length, Filmed at Home - WINNER: "LAG: A Zoomsical Comedy", Haddon Kime, Ariel Fristoe, Lee Osorio

Best Mini Film or Doc - WINNER: "Temple: Its a Trash Life", Troy Pierce

Best Short Film or Doc - WINNER: "The Revivalists: Made In Muscle Shoals", Jay Sansone Morgan Young

Best Feature Film or Doc - WINNER / TIE: "Family song", Caroline Pochon / "Insert, Eject: The Mormons Live at Cafe NELA, Peter Tintle"

SPECIAL ACHIEVEMENT HONOREES

The WORD Award

  • "Monday", Craig Thomas, Marlee Williamson, Purposed Productions
  • "Social Media Addiction Rap", Mari Rodriguez, Gianno Rodriguez, Sawyer Knieriem, Kapil Lad, Amazing Llanos, and Andy Lam
  • "The News", Jonah S Oskow-Schoenbrod
  • "That's Life (The Politician Speaks)", Malcolm Solomon

The Peace Award

  • "Everything's Gonna Be Alright", Karissma Sangaria Robinson, Phillip Solomon Stewart
  • "What Am I Afraid Of", Calvin Kai Ku, Ken Newman
  • "I Need Hope", Cyrus James Griffin, Paul G. Griffin, Alex "The Free Mind" Batres

The Social Justice and Hope Award

  • "All the Young Dudes", William Stead, Cameron Greco
  • "Brighter Days" (Official Music Video), Jamie Alimorad, Elizabeth Sim
  • "You Are Gold - the Music Video", Barbara Heller

The Breakout Storytellers Award

  • "Dominoes", Joey Chavez, Adam Chavez
  • "Tumba Catimba", Daniel Piñeros, Enrique Mendoza, Santiago Valencia
  • "The Life", Rickey Bird Jr, Anthony Appello
  • "Friendly Neighborhood Poltergeist", Lauren-ann Smith, David Mace-Kaff
  • "Planet Cozmo", Jack Campise, Misha Maguire

The Spotlight Award

  • "Stars and Rabbit - Attic No. 7 (Live in Jakarta)", Riva Pratama

The Student Recognition Award

  • "Learned, Loved, Left", Camille Cohen
  • "Temple: Its a Trash Life", Troy Pierce

The 60 minute California Music Video Awards show can be viewed in its entirety at

﻿

http://www.MusicalVideoAwards.com

or:

https://www.facebook.com/CaliforniaMusicVideoAwards

as well as on:

Xfinity/Comcast Video on Demand in California (search "California Music Video Awards 2021)

Media Contact

KEVIN REED, TCB CAFE PUBLISHING & MEDIA / TasteTV, +1 415-263-6800, photos2007@cafeandre.com

Twitter, Facebook

 

SOURCE CALIFORNIA MUSIC VIDEO AWARDS

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.