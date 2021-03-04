MISSION VIEJO, Calif., March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Reach decision-makers of managed IT services franchise, TeamLogic IT
The 2021 TeamLogic IT Owner's Summit Vendor Show will be held October 13 and 14 at the Renaissance at SeaWorld in Orlando, Florida. Leading companies that serve the needs of managed IT service providers are invited to exhibit at this annual event.
The Vendor Show coincides with the annual TeamLogic IT Owner's Summit, which will take place October 12 through 15. Unlike other industry tradeshows, the Vendor Show has a history of providing an intimate setting where exhibitors are able to have one-on-one meetings with our managed IT services franchisees.
"Previous exhibitors have found that our trade show is designed to provide focused time with their prospects and allows them several opportunities to closely interact with decision makers," said Karl Hoenecke, vice president of business development for TeamLogic IT. "In particular, we are seeking channel friendly providers of products and services used and offered by managed service providers."
Companies that have exhibited at the Owner's Summit Vendor Show include: Datto, Kaseya, AppRiver, Sophos, Webroot, D&H Distributing, Cisco and more.
"The Vendor Show is a terrific platform for us to renew relationships with existing franchise owners and develop new ones. It's such a benefit to get this dedicated time with the TeamLogic owners as they are very engaged and want to hear about the latest and greatest solutions and updates to your products," said Matt Solomon, vice president of business development for Kaseya.
TeamLogic IT was named the 2020 MSP (managed service provider) of the Year, and has been recognized on the Channel Futures MSP 501 Worldwide Ranking of managed service providers for six consecutive years. The company has also been named the number one technology franchise by Franchise Business Review, has been recognized on the 2020 Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America, has ranked in the Top 100 in Franchise Gator's list of fastest growing franchises and ranked as a top franchise in Entrepreneur's highly-competitive annual franchise 500® list.
About TeamLogic IT
TeamLogic IT is a national provider of advanced technology solutions for companies of all sizes. Local offices provide clients with the IT support they need to run their businesses more efficiently by leveraging the latest technology solutions including managed IT services, cybersecurity, business continuity, cloud services, mobility solutions, unified communications and consulting and support. With more than 200 independently owned and operated locations across North America, TeamLogic IT helps companies minimize downtime and improve productivity. For more information, visit http://www.TeamLogicIT.com.
The TeamLogic IT franchise opportunity appeals to entrepreneurial executives with experience in technology, business and sales management. Interested parties are encouraged to visit http://www.teamlogicfranchising.com.
