BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Does your organization or business have the creativity of Sir Ridley Scott, the messaging power of British Airways, or the impact of Nike in the social media landscape? Did you oversee and deliver a groundbreaking, thought provoking, and poignant social media campaign in the challenging landscape of 2020?
The Social Media Superstar Awards 2021 (SMS Awards) honor business pioneers and celebrates extraordinary brand achievements in social media, with a myriad of categories to honor the success stories and high achievers, both individuals and brands, whose creativity using online platforms has created significant cultural impact.
For the 2021 awards, a new honor has been created to celebrate pioneering positivity in the digital space: The Excellence in Social Interaction Award. SMS Awards are proud to announce this new award category as part of this year's virtual ceremony. There are no limitations regarding the commercial nature for entrants in this category. Furthermore, executives at SMS Awards will accept entries for this special award for free, due to the challenging environment faced by many in the past year.
Businesses and organizations can nominate themselves, or be nominated by others, for their outstanding work in 2020. A panel of esteemed judges will review and create a shortlist of the entries received, before a winner is announced in the main categories at the SMS Awards ceremony on April 27, 2021.
"We felt that there was a need to celebrate the importance of those businesses and organizations, no matter how small, which have created powerful pioneering social media content," said SMSA co-founder Birgit C. Muller, of the Excellence in Social Interaction Award. "This special award is the best way to acknowledge excellence in the digital marketing and social media space. We are looking for entrants, who have excelled in evocative messaging at a time when the world faced challenging times."
At the 2020 inaugural SMSA, held at the Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills, Oscar-winning Sir Ridley Scott's marketing and advertising campaigns led the way and made headlines worldwide as his work, entitled "The Seven Worlds" for Maison's signature Hennessy X.O. cognac, won the Lifestyle award. British Airways, with its campaign featuring Dame Olivia Colman and Gary Oldman, won the prestigious Travel award and Campaign of The Year. Other victors included Amazon's Mrs. Maisel Day (Entertainment), Nike's Dream Crazier (Sports), Samsung QLED TV with Ryan Reynolds (Technology), Compass (International Real Estate), Calvin Klein (Fashion), and Land Rover (Motor Car). British PR legend Sarah Robarts, founder of Ballantines Public Relations, picked up the Pioneer Award for her two decades of career promoting brands on both of the Atlantic.
The Social Media Superstar Awards (#SMSA2021) recognizes businesses, brands and individuals, whose creative work has made a difference and set a pioneering level of expertise in their field.
To be considered for the SMS Award, nominations for all categories must be submitted to Brand Ambassador no later than 7:00pm on April 12, 2021.
More information about the categories and full details on how to enter can be found at http://www.socialmediasuperstarawards.com.
About the Social Media Superstar Awards:
Founded and run by Brand Ambassador in collaboration with The British-American Business Council, the SMSA awards highlight brands whose work has impacted the digital and social media space on both sides of the Atlantic. To be eligible, all entrants work must have been shared online through company websites, social media channels, YouTube, Google and Facebook advertising and integrations with other online media. Visit http://www.socialmediasuperstarawards.com for more information.
