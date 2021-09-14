WASHINGTON, Sept.14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CallTrackingMetrics, the only digital platform that uses call tracking intelligence to inform contact center automation, today announced the 2021 Launchpad Summit, a three-day online event geared towards helping businesses succeed. The 2021 Launchpad Virtual Summit will take place November 3-5, 2021.
The events of 2020 pushed businesses to rethink almost everything: office policies, marketing strategies, customer service channels, product offerings, and more. CallTrackingMetrics is dedicated to supporting the community of marketing professionals through these challenging times by creating a forum to share knowledge, insights and best practices to help businesses achieve success.
"It goes without saying that the last year and a half was transformational and there will be no reverting back to the old normal," said Laure Fisher, COO and Co-Founder of CallTrackingMetrics. "The marketing industry needs to work together as a team to answer the question, 'what now?' Part of this means coming together to share our accumulated knowledge and experiences. The Launchpad Summit gives us the platform to do so."
The virtual summit will share perspectives of top industry leaders in MarTech. Some featured topics that will be covered at the 2021 Launchpad Virtual Summit include:
- Navah Hopkins, VP of Strategic Marketing, Adzooma, presenting "The Future of Ads, The End of Cookies"
- Tammy Pham, Head of Talent and Sam Zegas, Deepgram, Chief of Staff, presenting "How To Put Your People First and Become the Best Place To Work"
- Ken Sylvain, Director of Customer Success, CallTrackingMetrics, presenting "Using Text Messaging to Boost Revenue, Engagement, and Satisfaction"
- A special live episode of Smart Route Podcast on Local Marketing with Christopher Marentis, Founder and CEO of Surefire Local
In addition to the 2021 Launchpad Virtual Summit, CallTrackingMetrics recently announced its Agent Mobile App for iOS, allowing agents to manage the inbound phone calls coming from all advertising channels.
