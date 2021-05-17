SEVERNA PARK, Md., May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CallTrackingMetrics has been named to Inc. magazine's annual list of the Best Workplaces for 2021. Hitting newsstands May 18 in the May/June 2021 issue, and as part of a prominent Inc.com feature, the list is the result of a wide-ranging and comprehensive measurement of American companies that have created exceptional workplaces and company culture whether teams are operating in person or remotely.
CallTrackingMetrics empowers businesses with innovative communication tools to unify their organizations and accelerate their growth. Founded in 2021 by husband and wife team Todd and Laure Fisher, CallTrackingMetrics now supports more than 100,000 users in over 90 countries.
Collecting data from thousands of submissions, Inc. singled out 429 honorees this year. Each nominated company took part in an employee survey, conducted by Quantum Workplace, on topics including management effectiveness, perks and fostering employee growth. The organization's benefits were also audited to determine the company's overall score and ranking.
"CallTrackingMetrics has seen incredible growth and development over the last few years in our company culture, and we are proud to be recognized as the best medium-sized workplace in our home state," said Shannon Duvall, Director of Human Resources of CallTrackingMetrics. "We've decided to focus on employee success as much as customer success. Our company culture and core values have become a clear business differentiator for us."
"The definition of a positive workplace has changed drastically over the past year," says Inc. magazine editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "Stocked fridges and nap pods were no longer perks many companies could rely on once work went remote. So, this year's list is even more important as it reveals organizations that continue to enrich the lives of its employees amid a pandemic."
This announcement comes off the heels of CallTrackingMetrics ranking No. 243 for Inc. Magazine's List of the Fastest-Growing Private Companies in the D.C. Metro Region and the expansion of their customer support team.
About CallTrackingMetrics
CallTrackingMetrics is the only digital platform that uses call tracking intelligence to inform contact center automation – resulting in a more personalized customer experience. Discover which marketing campaigns are generating leads and conversions, and use that data to automate call flows and power your contact center. More than 100,000 users around the globe trust CallTrackingMetrics to manage communications for their marketing, sales, and service teams.
