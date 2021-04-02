BOULDER, Colo., April 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Calm In Your Palm® announced today the launch of its Hoppy & Poppie PinkCheeks line of products and educational materials designed to help parents equip their children with skills that can help them thrive socially, academically, and emotionally. Parents can effectively teach emotional intelligence (EI/EQ) skills as early as the newborn stage with these new products that provide the ideal platform to instill those skills.
The Hoppy & Poppie PinkCheeks brand helps parents teach newborns, toddlers and preschoolers about their emotions through adorable character-based products and Hoppy & Poppie PinkCheeks EQ Guides. The engaging world of Hoppy & Poppie PinkCheeks characters and products can set any child on a solid learning path toward high emotional intelligence. These products will help parents feel good knowing that they have invested in exactly what they and their children need to thrive.
To achieve this EQ education, the Calm In Your Palm team is now bringing you into a world of engaging and empathetic characters. The products include the main characters who are grasshopper twins named Hoppy & Poppie PinkCheeks and their Bug Island friends – Maestro Humphrey Hummingbird, Aunt Andie Ant, Betty Bee Queen, Chief Franco Firefly, King Walt Worm, Doctor Spinner Spider, Granny Sundee Sunflower and Patoo the Flying Blanket. The Hoppy & Poppie PinkCheeks product line includes board books, plush toys, a blanket and emotion wristbands as well as gift sets including unique combinations of each product. Each product is designed to help teach children EQ including how to name, understand and manage their emotions and those of others including happy, sad, scared, excited, angry, calm and many others.
Each product is available at HoppyPoppie.com and amazon.com
Founded in 2012, Calm In Your Palm is a company on the forefront of helping parents understand that Emotional Intelligence (EQ) can be taught to babies and toddlers. Their Hoppy and Poppie PinkCheeks characters and products set children on the path towards high EQ which will help them to thrive socially, academically and emotionally. For product Information visit HoppyPoppie.com and also view Hoppy & Poppie PinkCheeks EQ Guides, available on the website as downloadable guides for educating parents on how to role model and teach their babies and toddlers emotional intelligence.
