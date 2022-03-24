An exhaustive search of public records, interviews with Elvis Presley's family members, and the scientific certainty of DNA tests, reveals new facts about Elvis' family tree. Chancery Clerk and Lee County Registrar Julian Riley opens a pandora's box that dispels many myths about Elvis and his ties to Tupelo, Mississippi.
MINNEAPOLIS, March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- For the first time, painstaking research, certified documents and nearly 100 DNA samples, gave us the ability to correct the many myths and errors in Elvis's public origin story. In Roots of Elvis, readers will learn startling new facts about:
- Elvis's alleged Cherokee and Jewish ancestry.
- The Presley matriarch who had nine children but was never married.
- The identity of Elvis's unknown great-grandfather.
- The mystery of Gladys Love Presley's middle name.
- The secret of Elvis's birthplace.
- The genetic mutation that may change Elvis's origin story.
"Unlike many previously published books about Elvis, the revelations in Roots of Elvis are verified by public records and indisputable DNA test results," states author Gary Lindberg. "To my knowledge, this is the most painstakingly detailed research that has ever been conducted about Elvis, his parents and his large extended family."
The book explores the genetic maze that encompasses Elvis Presley's lineage and the relatives with whom he shared DNA. It illustrates how his ancestors influenced him through their traditions, values, and beliefs, and through the telling of family stories and colorful tales.
The publication of Gary Lindberg's previous book, Letters from Elvis, based upon a trove of handwritten, authenticated letters discovered after the death of his spiritual guide Carmen Montez, opened the floodgates for the new revelations in this book. Letters from Elvis is available as a trade paperback and as a Kindle.
