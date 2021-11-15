TAMPA, Fla., Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cambridge Christian School (http://www.ccslancers.com) has announced that a Christmas Chorus of students will perform at Toys for Tampa Bay, a holiday event for the US Marines' Toys for Tots program on December 4, 2021, from 6:00 pm to 8:30 pm.
At last year's event, Toys for Tampa Bay raised $20,000 and collected 1,000 toys for children whose families would not be able to afford Christmas presents. This year's outdoor event at 4601 W. North A Street in Hyde Park will also feature a performance by the Tampa Metropolitan Youth Orchestra and appearances by Marines of Tampa, Santa Bob Eddy & Laredo Lass; Santa & Mrs. Claus; Thunderbug, mascot of the Tampa Bay Lightning; Raymond, mascot of the Tampa Bay Rays; Tampa Fire Rescue; and Tampa Police Department Mounted Horse & Motorcycle Divisions. The event's presenting sponsors are Hyde Park Living magazine and Harwood Financial Group. Toys and donations will be collected on site.
The Christmas Chorus from Cambridge Christian School will perform upbeat holiday selections, both secular and sacred. Highlights include "Please Come Home for Christmas" by the Eagles, "Snowman" by Sia, and traditionals like "Do You Hear What I Hear?" and "I'll Be Home for Christmas."
"The students and I are very excited to be singing at the Toys for Tampa Bay event, obviously because of the good it will accomplish for kids in our neighborhood, but also for the joy of getting the community together again to celebrate Christmas in a very festive way," said Melissa Rawls, Choral Director at Cambridge Christian School. "The event is a great setting for children and families to enjoy the music, lights, decorations, food, and appearances by characters they love. It's a great family outing."
The Christmas Chorus is composed of various members of the three different ongoing choruses available to students at Cambridge Christian School. The school emphasizes student involvement in music, athletics, and the arts, as well as academics. Student groups also support community causes whenever possible, as part of their ongoing "Love Thy Neighbor" initiative.
"Cambridge students are making a positive difference in Tampa," said Marty Hillier, Director of Marketing and Communications for Cambridge Christian School. "For example, Key Club students serve food at Trinity Café, where Feeding Tampa Bay offers a free, full-service restaurant for those who need a healthy meal. They also recently collected 1,300 canned food items for a local food bank. And students in the National Junior Honor Society are currently spearheading a shoebox drive with the younger, elementary school students, who also sponsor children in Haiti and help stock the pantry for Oak Grove Food Drive. 'Love Thy Neighbor' is part of the school's culture."
About Cambridge Christian School
Founded in 1964, Cambridge Christian School is a college preparatory school serving students 3 months to 12th grade from a Christ-centered worldview. It has become the premier Christian school in the greater Tampa area and was recognized as a 2020 National Blue Ribbon School. Cambridge is focused on providing families with a rigorous educational experience that also allows the student to grow their talents in the arts and athletics. Cambridge partners with families, literally from the cradle to diploma. The school is nationally accredited by the National Council for Private School Accreditation, Christian Schools of Florida, and AdvancEd.
