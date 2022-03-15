SANTA MONICA, Calif., March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Camera IQ (http://www.cameraiq.com), the no-code design platform for AR, today announced that it has been recognized on The Inc. 5000 Regionals: Pacific list that recognizes the fastest-growing businesses based in Alaska, Hawaii, California, Oregon, and Washington. Published annually, the list offers a look at the most successful private companies driving sustainable growth and creating jobs within the Pacific territory and Camera IQ ranked 84th overall. Inc. Regional Pacific's 150 2022 honorees posted an average growth rate of 195% between 2018 and 2020.
"This year's Inc. 5000 Regional winners represent one of the most exciting lists
of America's off-the-charts growth companies. They're disruptors and job creators, and all
delivered an outsized impact on the economy. Remember their names and follow their lead.
These are the companies you'll be hearing about for years to come," says Scott Omelianuk,
Editor in Chief of Inc.
Founded in 2016, Camera IQ empowers brands across categories to effortlessly design rich augmented reality experiences. Using Camera IQ's no-code platform, clients such as Nestle, Away, EA, and Atlantic Records craft interactive AR lenses without specialized training, and publish them to all priority social media platforms in a single click.
"At Camera IQ, our goal has always been to make AR as simple and accessible as possible. We want any brand to be able to build engaging, impactful experiences, regardless of whether or not you've used AR before or know how to code. It has been so rewarding to watch more and more teams create with our platform, and we're deeply honored to see our success recognized by Inc. Regionals," says Allison Ferenci, Co-founder and CEO of Camera IQ.
Camera IQ's inclusion in the 2022 Inc. 5000 Regionals: Pacific list underscores the company's competitive position as brands increasingly embrace extended reality marketing formats.
Camera IQ is the easiest AR creation tool. Founded in 2016 in Santa Monica, California, Camera IQ enables brands to design and publish rich AR experiences to all priority social channels in a single, intuitive platform—no coding required. Camera IQ clients include Nestle, Away, MAC Cosmetics, EA, and Atlantic Records.
Business media brand Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. The prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest growing privately held businesses in the United States.
