BURLINGTON, Mass., Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Camvi Technologies announced today that Dell Technologies Labs has validated that Camvi's NIST world #1 ranked Vision AI provides superior performance in accuracy, speed and scalability for large scale video and image recognition deployments.
The Dell Technologies Labs tests aim to benchmark the real-world performance of Camvi Vision AI on a Dell server platform with Nvidia hardware acceleration to identify persons or objects from many channels against a large gallery and a long history, in real-time as well as recorded videos, at places such as airports, transit centers and casinos.
The tests were conducted using the Camvi InSight cloud native platform combined with a Dell R740xd server platform with two NVIDIA T4 GPU acceleration. The combination of software and hardware is shown to be effective in handling face recognition for 90 simultaneous 1080p video streams at 24 FPS with up to 10 faces in each frame and each face is identified from a gallery of 53 million faces in near real-time. In addition, Camvi InSight supports up to 3,000 simultaneous API calls on the Dell R740xd platform with sub-second response times. The sub-second matching performance with billions of images and superior cost effectiveness make the Camvi and Dell/Nvidia combination a powerful Vision AI platform.
Camvi is growing rapidly and its superior Vision AI platform is being adopted in a wide range of industries. Camvi's customers benefit from the unparalleled accuracy, speed and scalability of Camvi's state-of-the-art, patent pending Vision AI technology.
About Camvi Technologies Inc.
Camvi Technologies is a U.S.-based Artificial Intelligence company specializing in Vision AI technologies. Since 2015, Camvi Technologies has been at the forefront of Vision AI, making the best-in-class Vision AI Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) for Solution Architects and Developers who are looking for ready-to-deploy Vision AI solutions to embed into their own products and services. Camvi is constantly pushing the boundaries to radically improve performance, reduce cost and simplify deployment. Camvi is dedicated to the development of Vision AI solutions that allow our customers to ethically use advanced AI technology to address complex business issues. We provide a white glove, white label delivery via a cost-effective SaaS model. Our Vision AI solution has been deployed in 11 countries across 5 continents.
Learn more about Camvi Technologies, Inc.
Website: http://www.camvi.com
Follow on LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/camvi-technologies/
Media Contact
John Chen, Camvi Technologies Inc., 1 (408) 306-0658, jchen@camvi.com
SOURCE Camvi Technologies Inc.