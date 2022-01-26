DUBAI, UAE, Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Christie® 1DLP® laser projectors are engaging guests with stunning visuals in the Canada Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai. The 1,364 square meter (14,681 square foot) pavilion, located in the Sustainability District, welcomes guests with art installations, an interactive light and sound experience, and a 360-degree theatre.
EllisDon, a Canadian contracting company, with Lord Cultural Resources, NGX Interactive and kubik maltbie as strategic partners, was awarded the contract to design, build and maintain the pavilion, and worked with kubik maltbie, which engaged Christie partner Electrosonic to deliver the AV systems and Eos Lightmedia to deliver the interactive lighting systems for the public presentation spaces within the pavilion.
With the theme "The Future in Mind", the pavilion encompasses outdoor and indoor elements, with AV systems throughout the pavilion designed, installed, commissioned, and programmed by Electrosonic.
The journey begins in a 52.5-meter circular room, which is outfitted with a 360-degree projection screen, a video server that runs media from NGX Interactive, and outputs to 13 additional DHD1075-GS projectors. The 10,000-lumen projectors are suspended from truss in the middle of the circular room and project the media as a single, continuous 360-degree image. The full circumference theatre experience takes guests through Canada's four seasons and is inspired by the vast Canadian landscape.
The journey through the pavilion continues, with two additional Christie DHD1075-GS projectors with short throw zoom lenses projected onto a large 8-meter (26 foot) projected display that Electrosonic installed and blended.
"COVID-19 was certainly a challenge, but the team was able to work flexibly and with agility to overcome the many struggles that COVID placed on the project. The expert collaboration between our offices and the equipment manufacturers, partners and the customer ensured we met the struggle head-on. We were beyond pleased with the result," says Rob Stallard, senior project manager, Electrosonic.
As the Official Projection and Display Partner to Expo 2020 Dubai, Christie has a dedicated team of highly skilled service engineers in Professional Services, who are onsite and available to provide emergency repair and resolution for several pavilions at Expo 2020 Dubai.
"Christie, with its center of excellence for engineering located in Kitchener, Ontario, Canada, is pleased to be supporting the Canada Pavilion with its technology and homegrown expertise," Zoran Veselic, president and chief technology officer, Christie. "To support the Canada Pavilion, and to work alongside outstanding partners to deliver this project, has certainly been something that all of us at Christie are proud of."
"Christie's world-class technology has created incredible visual experiences throughout Expo 2020 Dubai, including in the iconic Al Wasl Plaza, which will remain as one of the event's legacy buildings. Throughout the years, Christie has successfully showcased some of the best Canadian innovations to the MENA region and beyond," says H.E. Jean-Philippe Linteau, Consul General of Canada in Dubai and the Northern Emirates.
As the Official Projection and Display Partner of Expo 2020 Dubai, Christie's technology and professional services are a part of several venues including the Russia Pavilion, Austria Pavilion, Expo's Mission Impossible – The Opportunity Pavilion, and Emergency Operations Centre. Immersive celebrations and performances in the Al Wasl Plaza dome, which uses 252 Christie D4K40-RGB pure laser projectors, take place regularly during Expo's run until March 31, 2022.
