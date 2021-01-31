TORONTO, Jan. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- With continued support from CBC Music, Virgin Radio, Sirius XM, MediaPro Music, Spotify's hottest playlists, and more, the truly lush addition to Mauve's body of work brims with the Toronto-area singer, songwriter and producer's signature smooth vocals and uplifting, melodic bops.
"This song is like a 'thank you letter' to someone who has been there for you when you couldn't be there for yourself," she explains. "It's an expression of gratitude for that special person who never pressures you to be anything other than yourself and who, for each of you, truly bring out the best in each other.
"It's that ecstatic feeling you get when this person comes into your life because you never thought this kind of connection would be possible; that connection with someone that you can't describe … it just makes perfect sense.
"I'm usually someone that likes to plan ahead and have a clear direction of what's going on in my life," she continues, candidly. "It's not lost on me that what this song is talking about is the type of love that unfolds without any planning and takes on a course of its own…"
While love lives are harder to practically plan around, Mauve's sonic trajectory continues to stay the optimum course. Celebrating the release of her debut EP, Palette, a series of follow-up singles — including "Must Be" — she also took top prize, winning the 2019 InterContinental Music Award for 'Best of North America.'
Her releases have been featured in and on, but not limited to, NBC-2, FOX40 News, ABC7 News, CBC Music, 107.3 Virgin Radio, Buzz Music LA, Talk About Pop Music, WFMZ-TV 69, Best Kept Montreal, Tinnitist, KOTV-TV CBS-6, IndieCan Radio on SiriusXM, MediaPro Music, Beat Lounge, Canadian Beats, Cashbox Canada, The Girls at the Rock Show, Daily Herald, 100FM, CHUO FM, and more. A frequent live performer, she has taken the stage at events such as YOUTH DAY Global at Yonge-Dundas Square and the 2020 Toronto Music Expo.
"Out of Nowhere" is available everywhere, launched by Canyon Entertainment Group.
For more information, please contact:
Dawn Van Dam
info@canyonentertainmentgroup.com
Media Contact
Dawn Van Dam, Canyon Entertainment Group, 416-402-8274, vandamdawn@gmail.com
SOURCE Canyon Entertainment Group