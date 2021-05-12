VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The launch of the new CanadianVisa.org website comes with more than just a vibrant modern design, but also a new and improved user experience. Their new Visa Profile Builder was designed to improve and fast-track the Canadian visa and immigration application process and has proven to do just that and more.
Clients can now enjoy the simplicity of being able to complete and submit their applications and documents with ease online whilst being able to track the status of their application in real-time.
Some of the other premium perks of being a CanadianVisa.org client include having a dedicated account manager and RCIC (regulated Canadian immigration consultant), offering full support and guidance on selecting the best of over 100 immigration and visa choices.
Clients also have the added assurance of knowing that, should they need advice or have any questions, their RCIC will be able to offer assistance directly via their personal dashboard.
International students can also make use of their resident student advisor, who can assist with choosing the best university or college, as well as help draft and submit a motivational letter to the institution of their choice. And as an added bonus, after a recent partnership with a private college in Toronto, students can now take advantage of discounted tuition fees.
The fact that the company's Canadian immigration experts have gone through the immigration process themselves gives them greater insight into the Canadian visa application process, allowing for improved results and less stress, as well as an overall quicker turnaround time.
For more information about the Canadian immigration process, visit CanadianVisa.org.
Media Contact
Jack C., Maple Solutions OÜ, +1 2363260091, inquiries@canadianvisa.org
SOURCE CanadianVisa.org