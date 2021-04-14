POINT OF ROCKS, Md., April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Canam Steel Corporation (CSC), a U.S. service-oriented manufacturing company, is excited to launch an eCommerce feature on their website, allowing customers to place online orders for in-stock and custom products. The addition of this web feature is a response to evolving industry trends and significantly reduces the number of steps a customer must take to place a product order as opposed to more conventional sales processes laden with paperwork. Customers can now simply place an order on any internet-enabled device from any location.
"This service is for just about everyone, from someone undertaking an at-home project, to a smaller general contracting business that needs select materials and doesn't always buy from a manufacturer. It would also be the perfect solution for someone who unexpectedly ran short on supplies during a large project," says Michael Martignetti, Vice President of Sales.
Upon launch, the site will include Elocone Nuts, roof deck, floor deck, and more. Additional items will be added in the future, including a broad range of deck accessories and products. Customers will experience the same level of great customer service they've come to expect with CSC with the added convenience of online ordering. Unlike any other eCommerce platform in the steel deck industry, this site is highly intuitive and user-friendly.
Customers can expect their order to be shipped within a few business days for in-stock products, and up to a few weeks for custom products. CSC currently ships to the Continental U.S., and offers pick-up options at most of their plants across the country. For more information, visit https://cscsteelusa.com.
Canam Steel Corporation (CSC) is a United States-based, service-oriented manufacturing company that manufactures open web steel joists and a variety of steel deck products. They work on a wide variety of construction projects from distribution warehouses, schools and high-rise buildings, to stadiums, office buildings, retail buildings and renovations. Regardless of industry or project size, their specialized engineers find solutions. They currently have six manufacturing facilities across the country and serve customers in all 50 states.
