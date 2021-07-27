ATLANTA, July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Arel Group Wine & Spirits Inc., headed by the Candoni De Zan Family Wine Group, introduces customers to Ricco, the latest of their Italian labels that is tailored toward the growing diversity of millennial consumers and fruit-flavored wine consumers.
Ricco wines are an innovative, fun, and natural concept produced and developed by the Candoni De Zan Family. The family are producers and pioneers known for bringing Italy's exceptional and Premium Moscato to the U.S. over 15 years ago, with the world-renowned Candoni Moscato.
Today, Candoni sisters Barbara and Caterina have developed the Ricco brand, combining their knowledge and background in making Premium Moscatos with the innovation and natural concept of fruit flavors.
A label of "better for you" gluten-free and vegan wine, Ricco is composed of fresh flavors that are perfect for the summer months, including: Peach Moscato, Mango Moscato, Cherry Moscato, Blueberry, and Dolce semi-sweet red, all at 6.5% ABV. Refreshingly sweet with slight effervescence, Ricco wines are all-natural, fruit-flavored premium wines with no added sugar.
"What does it matter how good a sweet wine is if it's not sweetened naturally?" said Caterina De Zan, Candoni De Zan Family member and owner. "Ricco wines are known as the natural, gluten-free, and vegan premium sweet wine selection from the finest area of Italy: Piedmont!"
Ricco wines are made using 85% premium Moscato grapes from Piedmont, combined with all-natural flavors and aromas directly from the fruit. The wines feature a natural semi-sparkling finish that comes from the fermentation of the must in pressurized tanks. To ensure the freshness of the product, the Candoni De Zan Family Wine Group selected premium wine musts that maintain freshness and aromas.
Since launching the Brand, the Candoni De Zan Family has noticed enormous success and growth: The demand for Ricco is increasing rapidly, according to Barbara De Zan, Candoni De Zan Family member and owner, who said the wine will soon be distributed in every state across the U.S.
As women in business and millennials themselves, the Candoni De Zan Sisters are pioneering innovation within the wine industry, and believe the Ricco label shows that strong female leadership has the advantage of being diverse and forward-thinking.
"We are the change we wish to see in the wine industry," said Barbara De Zan. "Ricco wines are just an example of the innovative wine products that can disrupt fast-growing categories."
The bottles are priced at $10 for 750ml. Check the label for a QR code to access seasonally updated content, which includes the Candoni De Zan Sisters Ricco cocktail recipe ebook, and much more!
For more information about Candoni Wines go to https://www.candonidezanwines.com/.
About Candoni De Zan Family
The Candoni De Zan family wineries are located in the Veneto region of Italy, where they own Tenuta Polvaro Estate, and in Piedmont, in addition to other vineyards located in other regions of Italy. Their wine labels include the namesake Candoni label as well as the Carletto, Polvaro, and Ricco labels. Candoni wines are imported by Arel Group Wine & Spirits, inc. Cumming, GA 30040 U.S.A.
