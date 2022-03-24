Canela Media Recognized in the 2022 Product Awards as One of the Best Products for Product Managers
NEW YORK, March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Canela Media, an industry-leading, minority-owned digital media technology company, announced today that it has been named the Winner for the Product Innovation Awards, Generating Revenue, in the 2022 Product Awards. Hailed as the premier event for Product Managers, the Product Awards, presented by Products That Count, in partnership with Mighty Capital and Capgemini, is the only awards show designed to celebrate the tools that help Product Managers build great products. In recognition of the dramatic digital transformation seen in 2021-2022 by product teams, this year's theme welcomes you into the Age of Product.
Nominees are chosen by Products That Count's product manager network, and winners are chosen by an independent Awards Advisory Board composed of top product leaders. This year's Board included Google Product Lead Neha Taleja, Transfix Product Lead Patrick Blute, Indeed.com Product Lead Iryna Krutenko, and product leaders Maheep Bhalla and Felipe Gasparino.
Canela Media offers audiences free streaming TV entertainment through their free app - Canela.TV. Canela also offers another free app called Canela Music which boasts an impressive library of music and video content. The company plans to launch Canela Kids in the coming months as well.
"Canela Media has shown our community what it takes to be at the forefront of the revolution we call the Age of Product," said SC Moatti, founder of Products That Count and the Product Awards. "This award is a testament to the innovation, focus, and transformation this team has made at the dawn of a new era in tech."
"It's a great honor and privilege to receive recognition for Canela's product innovation," said Isabel Rafferty, founder & CEO of Canela Media. "There's still so much work to be done for us to best serve our audience of underserved consumers. We look forward to continuing to introduce new and exciting free products and original programming to the market - from TV, to music, to children's programming."
The Product Awards, produced by Products That Count in partnership with Capgemini and Mighty Capital, celebrate the best products for product managers.
About Canela Media
Canela Media is a leading digital media technology company offering brands a complete ecosystem to connect with multicultural audiences starting with its free streaming platform service, Canela.TV, which enriches the new generation of U.S. Latinos with free access to unique, culturally relevant content.
In addition to TV content, Canela Music features a unique blend of Latin music programming, featuring various genres from Latin Pop, Regional Mexican, Classics, Romantic, and more.
Canela Media, reaches more than 50 million unique Hispanics across its 180+ premium Spanish-language sites. Combined with the company's proprietary data, Canela Media possesses in-depth knowledge and understanding of how to establish meaningful and culturally relevant connections with the new mainstream – U.S. and Latam Hispanics.
Headquartered in New York, Canela Media is ranked as the third largest Hispanic ad-focused company and the only female- and minority-owned certified digital company. For more information please visit http://www.CanelaMedia.com.
ABOUT PRODUCTS THAT COUNT
Products That Count is a global product acceleration platform reaching over 20% of all product managers worldwide. 300,000 product managers read, watch, attend, and listen to our 3,000+ free blog posts, videos, webinars, and podcasts. C/VP-level product executives such as Netflix Product VP, Coinbase CPO, and Box CPO share best practices and raise their profile in our curated product salons, podcasts, and mastermind circles. Leading brands such as Autodesk and Capital One join as corporate members to turn their product teams into a competitive advantage. Learn more at ProductsThatCount.com.
