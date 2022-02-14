NEW YORK, Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Canela Media, an industry-leading, female and Latina-owned digital media company, today announced the appointment of Emmy award-winning media producer Maggie Salas-Amaro as Director of Canela Kids, set to launch on Canela.TV, Canela Media's AVOD streaming service for Hispanics, in the coming months.
"We are thrilled to welcome Maggie aboard to our growing team," said Isabel Rafferty, CEO and Founder of Canela Media. "Maggie's expansive background in media makes her the perfect addition to our team and to help us bring Canela Kids to market. Canela Kids will help kids discover and embrace their latin roots through culturally relevant and educational content."
The Canela Kids app will be available on all devices and feature educational, safe content for children, allowing Latino parents to share and celebrate Hispanic culture during key stages of development.
"I'm excited to join Canela Media and lead strategy for Canela Kids in the Hispanic market," said Salas-Amaro. "The kids' audience is loyal and curious and we want to create a unique experience that will attract both parents and kids to engage and interact with our content."
Prior to joining Canela, Salas-Amaro was a Manager at E.W. Scripps where she headed up specialty content and OTT production and launched the Spanish news headlines and specials on social platforms. Before joining Scripps, she managed the pre-launch content and marketing for Peacock, from NBC Universal/Comcast. In 2016, she was also an integral part of developing Univision's news and digital content, including the creation of Newsroom Facebook lives and the integration of Tagboard digital segments during newscasts.
Prior to Univision, she headed up the content strategy of the first global channel under the iconic magazines HOLA! / HELLO! TV, a joint venture between DirecTV Latin America, Hola publishing and Antena 3. Among her accomplishments was the acquisition of content including renowned celebrities David Rocco, Rachel Hunter and Mario Lopez. During her tenure, the network was successfully launched for Latin America and the U.S. Hispanic market and reached the Top 10 ranking as one of DirecTV's most popular variety channels.
Salas-Amaro has also held executive roles at major networks such as Fox International where under watch the network hired Food Network star, Aaron Sanchez for the first US Hispanic original format. Among other accomplishments she was part of Telemundo launching QUBO, The Walt Disney Company and Viacom International. During her career, she has won two Emmy Suncoast awards in local media and a Martin Fierro award in Latin America for original content .
