Presentation to unveil new and original content opportunities for advertisers looking to reach U.S. Hispanics
NEW YORK, April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Canela Media, home of Canela.TV, one of the first free streaming AVOD services for U.S. Hispanics offering culturally relevant programming in Spanish & English, will host its virtual NewFront presentation on May 5th at 1:00 pm ET during IAB NewFronts. Hosted by Canela Media's Founder and CEO Isabel Rafferty, the virtual upfront will unveil the new products and original content opportunities on Canela.TV's slate for 2022 and beyond and showcase how advertisers can tap into the diversity and scale of U.S. Hispanic audiences. The virtual presentation will be followed by a press conference and in-person event that evening.
Canela.TV's platform was built exclusively for Latinos by Latinos, powered by Canela Media – the only certified female and minority-owned company in its competitive set. Canela Media has been named by Crunchbase as one of the 10 top-funded companies founded and led by female entrepreneurs in 2022 so far.
"We are thrilled to present our evolved content offering including new originals and content verticals for advertisers in 2022 on the fast-growing Hispanic content destination, Canela.TV," said Rafferty. "Canela.TV was launched in May 2020 and has since captured the attention of audiences looking for multicultural content that aligns with their culture, values and interests. We look forward to showcasing Canela Media's innovation and creativity through our continued commitment to bring new products and innovative content options for our audience and advertising partners."
Canela.TV, one of the first AVOD streaming services for U.S. Hispanics/Latinos, is now approaching 10 million downloads. Canela.TV also has a wide distribution of FAST channels through partners such as Samsung, XUMO and LG. Canela Music launched in 2021 with a variety of music genres and original content.
"Canela.TV has become a favorite for Hispanic cord cutters looking for great content that connects them with their culture," added Rafferty. "We continue to expand our content to include - more original formats, more music, more sports and more children's programming to keep our growing user base coming back for more."
Tune in on Thursday, May 5th at 1:00 pm ET. Register for the presentation here (Use code BRANDSNF22 at checkout).
About Canela Media
Canela Media is a leading digital media technology company offering brands a complete ecosystem to connect with multicultural audiences starting with its free streaming platform service, Canela.TV, which enriches the new generation of U.S. Latinos with free access to unique, culturally relevant content. In addition to TV content, Canela Music features a unique blend of Latin music programming, featuring various genres from Latin Pop, Regional Mexican, Classics, Romantic, and more.
Canela Media reaches more than 50 million unique Hispanics across its 180+ premium Spanish-language sites. Combined with the company's proprietary data, Canela Media possesses in-depth knowledge and understanding of how to establish meaningful and culturally relevant connections with the new mainstream – U.S. and Latam Hispanics.
Headquartered in New York, Canela Media is ranked as the third largest Hispanic ad-focused company and the only female- and minority-owned certified digital company. For more information please visit http://www.CanelaMedia.com.
