NEW YORK, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Canela.TV, one of the first AVOD streaming services for U.S. Hispanics, will be featured on Samsung TV Plus in Mexico from September 22 to October 26. Canela.TV's "Canela Clasicos" channel has experienced high performance in the region, and therefore was selected to be featured for Samsung TV Plus viewers to enjoy access to their favorite telenovelas, reality and adventure shows, and modern dramas.
"Canela.TV has had a tremendous amount of success in Latin America which will continue to grow as we add new content and attract new audiences," said Isabel Rafferty, CEO and Founder of Canela Media. "Samsung including Canela.TV as a featured channel is a testament to the success we have had penetrating the Latin America market and further proof that this audience craves great content. We are so thrilled to be able to continue to provide this audience with great, free content from every genre."
Canela.TV viewers on Samsung TV Plus will have access to classic and historical movies such as:
Santo contra Cerebro del Mal (Cast: El Santo,Norma Suárez Joaquin Cordero, Fernando Osés): An undercover police officer is kidnapped by Dr. Campos, who brainwashes him into becoming a gang member. Campos, posing as a prestigious scientist, uses his inventions to force others to commit crimes.
Los Alegres Aguilares (Cast: Antonio Aguilar, Maria Duval, Elsa Cárdenas): A ranch musical comedy with the hilarious adventures of two identical twins. One is a wealthy farmer and the other a gambler cheater.
El Circo De Capulina (Cast: Gaspar Henaine, Alicia Encinas, Rosa Gloria Chagoyán): Capulina helps a circus owner to build a tent with his elephants. Taking part in all the acts, they save the circus from ruin.
Vagabundo y Millonario (Cast: German Valdés, Marcelo Chávez, Sonia Furió, Clara Castejón): A millionaire, an important businessman, is kidnapped. By coincidence Tin-Tan commits a small infraction and is arrested by the police. Nobody imagines how similar they are.
About Canela Media
Canela Media is a leading digital media technology company offering brands a complete ecosystem to connect with multicultural audiences starting with its free streaming service, Canela.TV, which enriches the new generation of U.S. Latinos with free access to unique, culturally relevant content. Additionally, Canela Media reaches more than 22 million unique Hispanics across its 180+ premium Spanish-language sites and influencer database. Combined with the company's proprietary data, Canela Media possesses in-depth knowledge and understanding of how to establish meaningful and culturally relevant connections with the new mainstream – U.S. Hispanics. Headquartered in New York, Canela Media is ranked as the third largest Hispanic ad-focused company and the only female- and minority-owned certified digital company. For more information please visit http://www.CanelaMedia.com.
