NEW YORK, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Canela.TV, one of the first AVOD streaming services for U.S. Hispanics, today announced the availability of Canela Music. Featuring a combination of linear and VOD, Canela Music will offer a unique blend of Latin music programming, featuring various genres from Latin Pop, Regional Mexican, Classics, Romantic, and more. Verizon, Nissan and Target are amongst some of the partners teaming up with Canela Media to support the launch of Canela Music.
"We launched Canela.TV with the mission of providing Latinos with a place to engage with great culturally-relevant content, from anywhere, at any time," said Isabel Rafferty, CEO and Founder of Canela Media. "We have added content from all genres of interest to Hispanics and the next obvious step is music - we are delighted to bring this unique experience to our audience."
Canela Music on Canela.TV will feature live music experience across all genres, curated for Bicultural U.S. Hispanics. Canela Music is available everywhere Canela.TV is and will feature the music we all know and love, in addition to original content.
"We have developed a music experience that is not only personalized but allows viewers to entrench themselves in the music they love - with artist interviews, videos and inspiration," added Rafferty.
Content on Canela Music includes:
Canela Hits - Pop, Urban, Tropical, Regional Mexican and Alternative from the 1980's – 2020's
Ritmos Inolvidables Pop, Regional Mexican, Tropical and Rock from the 1980's – 1990's
Regionales Pa Bailar - Regional Mexican from the 2000's – 2020's
Amor Para Todos - Pop, Regional Mexican and Tropical ballads from the 1990's – 2020's
Baile Picante - Pop, Regional Mexican and Tropical from the 2000's – 2020's
Pop Pegajoso - Urban, Pop and Tropical from the 2010's – 2020's
Rompe Tus Limites - Urban, Rock, Pop and Alternative from the 1980's – 2020's
Original Programming will include:
Timeless Artists: Shining a light on artists that have a unique angle and style, Canela Music will pick one artist a month that creates music which transcends the test of time. Genres from yesterday are becoming relevant once more with a younger generation of artists dedicated to revive them.
"Con Sazón" will be Canela Music's official cooking show as it blends a perfect mix of music and food. The premise is simple, an artist and chef join to collaborate on creating a dish reminiscent of the artist's roots, and while the food is prepared (for example, the rice cooks), the artist performs songs during the time it takes to be ready.
"Desde La Raíz" ("From the Root") will bring a new depth to new releases and music videos as Canela Music explores not only the making of songs and videos, but how they tie into an artist's career, their roots, and Latin culture.
"Rising Notes" will be a series featuring emerging and trending artists that share their inspiration, what empowers them to make music and how they connect to the Hispanic audience with their music, building their fan base.
"United by the Rhythm" (Unidos por el Ritmo) will showcase how Latin artists get involved in education, their community and use their influence to help others in need.
For additional information on Canela.TV please visit: https://www.canela.tv/
About Canela Media
Canela Media is a leading digital media technology company offering brands a complete ecosystem to connect with multicultural audiences starting with its free streaming service, Canela.TV, which enriches the new generation of U.S. Latinos with free access to unique, culturally relevant content. Additionally, Canela Media reaches more than 22 million unique Hispanics across its 180+ premium Spanish-language sites and influencer database. Combined with the company's proprietary data, Canela Media possesses in-depth knowledge and understanding of how to establish meaningful and culturally relevant connections with the new mainstream – U.S. Hispanics. Headquartered in New York, Canela Media is ranked as the third largest Hispanic ad-focused company and the only female- and minority-owned certified digital company. For more information please visit http://www.CanelaMedia.com.
Media Contact
Jennifer Fugel, Briz Media Group, +1 8456574202, jennifer@brizmediagroup.com
SOURCE Canela.TV