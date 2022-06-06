Six Canela Channels to Debut on Roku's New Spanish Language Offering
NEW YORK, June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Canela Media, a leading, minority-owned technology driven company committed to redefining digital media experiences for the Hispanic community, announced today that six of Canela.TV's channels will debut on The Roku Channel's Espacio Latino, their new Spanish language offering. Some of the channels being offered include: Canela.TV, Canela Clasicos, Canela Telenovelas and Canela Sports. The channels will be available directly in Espacio Latino as well as in The Roku Channel's Live TV Guide.
"Hispanic audiences have long been an underserved consumer – an afterthought," said Isabel Rafferty Zavala, co-founder & CEO of Canela Media. "We are thrilled to be a part of the launch of Espacio Latino on The Roku Channel to give Spanish speaking audiences a place to find all types of content and help them feel connected to their culture. We can't wait to share all of the content Canela has to offer with Spanish speaking users on The Roku Channel."
All content on Espacio Latino will be free and available directly within the Roku Channel.
Canela content at launch will include classical movies, a mix of telenovelas and access to 24 hours of the best live sports: soccer, baseball, boxing, MMA, action sports and more.
"Canela Media was a natural choice when we began putting together Espacio Latino, our new Spanish language offering," said Ashley Hovey, Head of The Roku Channel, AVOD. "Canela has everything from originals to classics to sports and our audience is going to love the variety across their channels. We can't wait to share the fantastic programming lineup we have curated for Spanish language content viewers on The Roku Channel."
Launched in 2017, The Roku Channel is the home of free and premium entertainment on the Roku platform. In Q4 2021, The Roku Channel reached U.S. households with an estimated 80 million people. The Roku Channel was a top 5 channel on the Roku platform in the U.S. by active account reach and streaming hour engagement in Q1 2022. Today, The Roku Channel features a diverse lineup of more than 80,000 free movies and programs and over 275 free live linear television channels in the U.S, as well as Premium Subscriptions from over 50 content partners. It licenses and distributes content from more than 250 partners. In addition to Roku devices, The Roku Channel is available on Web, iOS and Android devices, Amazon Fire TV and select Samsung TVs.
Canela Media reaches more than 50 million unique Hispanics across its 180+ premium Spanish-language sites. Launched in 2020, Canela.TV has garnered over 15 million unique users for the service. For additional information on Canela.TV please visit: https://www.canela.tv/
About Canela Media
Canela Media is a leading, minority-owned technology driven company offering brands a complete ecosystem to connect with multicultural audiences starting with its free streaming platform service, Canela.TV, which enriches the new generation of U.S. Latinos with free access to unique, culturally relevant content. In addition to TV content, Canela Music features a unique blend of Latin music programming, featuring various genres from Latin Pop, Regional Mexican, Classics, Romantic, and more.
Canela Media reaches more than 50 million unique Hispanics across its 180+ premium Spanish-language sites. Combined with the company's proprietary data, Canela Media possesses in-depth knowledge and understanding of how to establish meaningful and culturally relevant connections with the new mainstream – U.S. and Latam Hispanics.
Headquartered in New York, Canela Media is ranked as the third largest Hispanic ad-focused company and the only female- and minority-owned certified digital company. For more information please visit http://www.CanelaMedia.com.
