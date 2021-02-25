NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Canela.TV, one of the first AVOD streaming services for U.S. Hispanics, is now available on Samsung TV Plus, Samsung's free ad supported video service on 2016 – 2021 Samsung TV's and select Galaxy devices. Available on channel 1272, Canela.TV, features a mixture of Spanish-language movies and series, is unique to Samsung TV Plus users and offers free, ad-supported content across a variety of genres.
The content available on the Samsung TV Plus Canela.TV channel includes: La mama del 10, María Montez, La Ronca de Oro, Chavela, Esmeraldas, Piel Salvaje and Nos Vemos Papa.
"Bringing Canela.TV to Samsung users supports our mission to deliver engaging and culturally relevant content to Hispanic audiences, many of whom crave to connect with their heritage through entertainment," said Isabel Rafferty, CEO & founder of Canela Media. "Samsung's access to viewers around the globe allows us to reach new markets while providing new, valuable brand building opportunities to our partners and advertisers."
Samsung TV Plus is available in 13 countries, including Mexico, Brazil, the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Germany, France, Spain, and Korea.
"Multicultural audiences are flocking to ad-supported streaming services as content creators aim to develop stories that reflect true Latino experiences and evoke a sense of community and togetherness," added Rafferty. "Canela.TV brings those stories to life through film, novelas and even children's programming."
Canela.TV is the popular video platform from Canela Media, an industry-leading female and Latina-owned digital media company. With more than 10,000 hours of entertainment for adults and children including comedies, docuseries, novelas, cartoons, dramas and action films, the platform aims to disrupt the television model and serve as the primary destination for premium Hispanic-focused content at home and on-the-go. Canela.TV can be accessed anytime, anywhere at no cost and is now available for download on the App Store and Google Play, Roku, Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV and smart TVs.
This news comes on the heels of Canela Media's recent launch of Canela News, the first free live-streaming Spanish-language daily newscast covering topics most relevant to U.S. Latinos, including breaking news, sports, immigration, and more.
About Canela Media
Canela Media is a leading digital media tech company offering brands a complete ecosystem to connect with multicultural audiences leading with its free streaming service, Canela.TV, offering on-demand Latino-focused movies and TV entertainment through multiple platforms. Additionally, Canela Media reaches more than 22 million unique Hispanics across its 180+ premium Spanish-language sites and influencer database. Combined with the company's proprietary data, Canela Media possesses in-depth knowledge and understanding of how to establish meaningful and culturally relevant connections with the new mainstream – U.S. Hispanics. Headquartered in New York, Canela Media is ranked as the fourth largest Hispanic ad-focused company and the only female- and minority-owned certified digital company. For more information please visit http://www.CanelaMedia.com.
