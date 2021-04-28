NEW YORK, April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Canela.TV, one of the first AVOD streaming services for U.S. Hispanics, will host its first-ever upfront presentation themed "We Make It Happen / Lo Hacemos Posible" on May 17th at 3:00 pm ET. Hosted by Canela Media's founder and CEO Isabel Rafferty, the virtual upfront will reveal the exciting developments on Canela.TV's slate for 2021 and beyond and showcase how advertisers can tap into the diversity and scale of Hispanic audiences. Canela.TV's platform was built exclusively for Latinos by Latinos, powered by Canela Media – the only certified female and minority-owned company in its competitive set.
"We Make It Happen / Lo Hacemos Posible" speaks to the heart of Latinos in the entertainment industry, as new barriers are broken, and Latinos have become a driving social and economic force in the U.S. Canela.TV has "Made it Happen" by creating a culturally driven platform whose offerings reflect the culture, values and diversity of Latino audiences, and where advertisers can connect with those audiences to elevate their brands.
"We are tremendously excited to be joining the virtual Upfront stage this year for the first time to showcase our approach to Hispanic-focused streaming," said Rafferty. "Canela.TV has been growing at a phenomenal pace, thanks to our focus on a demographic that has been undervalued in the past by most major streamers. This has allowed us to deliver Hispanic audiences at scale with best-in-class technology capabilities and rich first-party data - giving advertisers valuable opportunities that they won't be able to find with legacy media players."
Canela.TV was launched in May 2020 and has since captured the attention of audiences looking for multicultural content that aligns with their culture, values and interests. Earlier this year, Canela.TV debuted Canela News, the first free live streaming news service with daily broadcasts aimed directly at cord-cutting Hispanics.
"We built Canela.TV from the ground up with the aim of making Hispanic viewers feel like their stories and voices were valued in media and entertainment," added Rafferty. "Our platform is empowering the next generation of Latino storytellers, and we look forward to demonstrating just what this platform can do for advertisers at our upfront next month."
Tune in on Monday, May 17th at 3:00 pm ET. Register for the presentation here.
Canela.TV will also be participating in the IAB NewFronts with a Spotlight Session on May 6th at 2:10 pm ET. The Spotlight Session is part of IAB's Inclusion Institute initiatives to support DEI in the industry.
About Canela Media
Canela Media is a leading digital media tech company offering brands a complete ecosystem to connect with multicultural audiences leading with its free streaming service, Canela.TV, offering on-demand Latino-focused movies and TV entertainment through multiple platforms. Additionally, Canela Media reaches more than 22 million unique Hispanics across its 180+ premium Spanish-language sites and influencer database. Combined with the company's proprietary data, Canela Media possesses in-depth knowledge and understanding of how to establish meaningful and culturally relevant connections with the new mainstream – U.S. Hispanics. Headquartered in New York, Canela Media is ranked as the fourth largest Hispanic ad-focused company and the only female- and minority-owned certified digital company. For more information please visit http://www.CanelaMedia.com.
