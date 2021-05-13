LOS ANGELES, May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cannabis-centric connected television network Social Club TV (http://www.thesocialclub.tv) is excited to announce its lineup of new original content that will be available to viewers on the emerging platform. The shows below will be added to SCTV's existing programming and will be available to viewers starting now with new episodes dropping weekly.
HighHerStory - A comedy series featuring cannabis consuming womxn telling historical stories, reenacted using actors and stylized animation. The show normalizes cannabis consumption and showcases the best brands out there to an audience that is hungry for representation.
Field Trip - An interactive talk show where hosts Jordyn Conway & Tammy Pettigrew (The Cannabis Cutie) travel the world - and universe - virtually and interview guests about music, culture, food, arts and their favorite cannabis strains.
Seed To Smoke - With world renowned educator, activist and award-winning cannabis cultivator and breeder specializing in veganic cultivation Kyle Kushman. Kyle will show our audience how to properly breed, grow and even harvest cannabis all while meeting with some of the top names in cannabis horticulture.
At Eaze - A partnership with Weed For Warriors that includes a documentary following four generations of United States veterans in their struggle against the wounds of war, PTSD and suicide as they campaign and fight for access to a new life and medicine that won't condemn them to addiction.
Truth Talks - A new series starring Krayzie Bone (Bone, Thugs & Harmony) and Keith Griffin where they go deep to explore controversial topics and interview special guests from the music, entertainment and cannabis industry. "I am excited to bring Truth Talks to Social Club TV and bring our audience and content to this platform," says Krayzie Bone of iconic hip hop group Bone Thugs-N-Harmony.
"We are very excited to be able to provide even more original content to our viewers and these new programs provide different yet entertaining ways to showcase individual relationships with cannabis," says CEO and co-founder of Social Club TV, Joshua Otten. "We've been very thoughtful on the variety of programming we add to our platform and we hope to continue to provide the same quality of entertainment in the coming months."
SOCIAL CLUB TV FORMS A NEW PARTNERSHIP WITH WONDERFILM
Social Club TV is announcing its official partnership award winning global media company Wonderfilm (http://www.wonderfilm.com) to become their connected-tv network distributor. The media powerhouse focuses on the finance, production and sales of high-quality feature films and episodic television that offer international appeal through the Company's commitment to elevated storytelling.
"We were amazed learning that Josh and the Ronin team have built a powerhouse platform that streams into 150 million homes," says President of Wonderfilm Media Corporation, Jeffrey Bowler. "Once we started spending time together, we were even more impressed with their remarkable success and entrepreneurial spirit. We are excited to be teaming up to add thousands of hours of Wonderfilm content onto the Ronin platforms and are looking forward to announcing high profile branded content in the coming weeks."
Social Club TV has emerged as the "go to" connected television platform as large events have had to pivot and find a home to provide their fans access during the pandemic. Recently announcing its partnership with emerging psychedelics platform PSYCHED Studio to produce and distribute its upcoming global gathering PSYCHED Conference 2021.
"We're very excited to partner with Wonderfilm to bring engaging and quality content to audiences around the globe," says Social Club TV co-founder and Chief Content Officer, Shelley Madison."We look forward to announcing new titles coming to Social Club TV."
ABOUT SOCIAL CLUB TV
Social Club TV is the fastest growing cannabis focused Connected TV (CTV) network in the world available in over 150M homes with free-to-watch, AVOD supported, original and exclusive content from some of the highest profile content creators. Available on AppleTV, Roku, AndroidTV iOS, Google Play, Plex, TVPass, PlutoTV, Phillips and on the web at http://www.thesocialclub.tv. Social Club TV features 500+ hours of movies, documentaries, docu-series & lifestyle content, featuring some of the biggest names in cannabis such as DNA Genetics, Berner, Jim Belushi, and B-Real/Cypress Hill. With over 7M minutes watched every month we are the destination for premium broadcast quality cannabis, hemp and lifestyle TV shows.
