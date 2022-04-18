Ribbon Cutting Held April 14th, 2022
BRUNSWICK, Md., April 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- City, county, and state officials gathered today for a ribbon-cutting ceremony for Cannon's Events, the latest venture by Smoketown Brewing Station owner Dave Blackmon. Cannon's, located above Smoketown Brewing's original Brunswick location, returns the upstairs space in the mid-century former fire station to the purpose it once served as a venue for countless public and private events, concerts, dances, and celebrations.
Blackmon cleared numerous hurdles to be able to reopen Cannon's. In addition to an interior and exterior refresh, including a new entrance, HVAC, and ceiling fans, Blackmon worked with the City of Brunswick and Brunswick Main Street to secure a $200,000 grant from the Maryland State Strategic Demolition fund to install a code-compliant sprinkler system into the historically-significant event space.
The 8,000sf space hosted entertainers of the caliber of Patsy Cline, Duke Ellington, George Jones, Jimmy Dean, Bob Seger, and thousands of other musicians. Roy Clark's permanent Friday night gig was the Brunswick Firehall. Anyone who walks the Nashville "Walk of Stars" will see performers that have played in Brunswick since 1948. The final show was in 2011.
Blackmon is thrilled that another generation will get to experience this community institution. "We intend to fill this 640-person rated space with everything from live music, conventions, weddings, receptions, art exhibits to dog shows. I look to have this space open seven days a week, 365 days a year offering as many options as possible to the public. Brunswick was once the entertainment destination for all of Frederick County. We can have this title again."
