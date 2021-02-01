TORONTO, Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Canyon Entertainment Group is marking the new year by officially announcing today the addition of two Canadian artists for management.
Black Creek Reign and Azym have been added to Canyon Entertainment Group's stellar roster of multi-award winning and knock-out talented artists, including Mauve and JUNO-nominated Girl Pow-R.
The expansion comes hot off the heels of pop-rock group Girl Pow-R's nomination for "Children's Album of the Year" for the 2020 JUNO Awards. For this nomination, the all-girl group made history by being among the first-ever music group of young people or children to be nominated for the "Children's Album of the Year" award.
BLACK CREEK REIGN
Toronto-based pop-funk band, Black Creek Reign includes Darren Armoogam and Lex Stultz. Their sound is very much influenced by reggae, blues, funk and rock. Black Creek's sound is both catchy and memorable. The group has played some notable venues including The Opera House, the Horseshoe Tavern, the Silver Dollar, and the Toronto Hard Rock Cafe. Their next single also is a collaboration with Canada's own Danny Fernandes.
AZYM
At only 16 years old, Azym is starting to make huge waves with his second single 'Open Up' which has received over 125,000+ plays on Youtube. His newest single, 'One and Only' has already reached 54,000+ views after just a few short months on Youtube. Emanating confidence, danceable grooves and a subtle urban bounce, this Ottawa-born artist levels up with his take on pop.
// ABOUT CANYON ENTERTAINMENT GROUP
Canyon Entertainment Group is a full-service, independent music company headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario, with additional outposts in the greater New York city area and Ft. Lauderdale. Established in 2013, the company has signed on several bright and promising artists, such as Girl Pow-R, Mauve, Black Creek Reign and Azym, all of which are making their mark on the North American music scene.
Additionally, Canyon Entertainment Group is an independent record label and records, publishes, and tours with their artists, further demonstrating their dedication to their artists' musical talents. By dealing with the business aspect of the music, Canyon Entertainment Group allows their artists to focus on what's important -- the music.
For more information about these artists and Canyon Entertainment Group, contact:
Dawn Van Dam
Canyon Entertainment Group
info@canyonentertainmentgroup.com
Media Contact
Dawn Van Dam, Canyon Entertainment Group, 416-402-8274, vandamdawn@gmail.com
SOURCE Canyon Entertainment Group