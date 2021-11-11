WASHINGTON, Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- This holiday season, guests at Capital Hilton can spread holiday cheer and celebrate a purposeful holiday season while giving back to those in need in the DC community through local community partnerships and holiday experiences.
"As we continue to recover and rebuild after these last 18 months while reconnecting with loved ones, the holidays offer a moment for us to truly reflect and show our gratitude toward our friends, family and our community," said Stefan Mirevski, general manager, Capital Hilton. "Providing our guests with an opportunity to give back while enjoying a number of holiday activities in DC enables us to spread some additional light and warmth during the most festive time of the year."
This year, Capital Hilton is partnering with SOME (So Others Might Eat), an interfaith community-based organization in downtown DC that meets the immediate daily needs of people with food, clothing, and healthcare. For each stay booked between November 15, 2021 and January 15, 2022, Capital Hilton will donate either a pair of socks or toiletry kit to SOME to distribute to those in need. Guests will also have the opportunity to donate to SOME directly here: https://bit.ly/SOMECapitalHiltonDonations. SOME strives to break the cycle of homelessness by offering medical and dental services, clothing and hot showers, affordable housing, job training, addiction treatment, and counseling to the poor, the elderly, and individuals with mental illness.
Enchant Christmas Washington D.C.
With the holiday season upon us, Washington DC welcomes back Enchant Christmas Washington DC on display at National's Park between November 26, 2021 through January 2, 2022. Perfect for kids and kids at heart, this vibrant holiday wonder is filled with dazzling lights, an ice skating trail, a visit with Santa and photo moments in front of the 100 ft. animated tree. An Hilton's official partner, the experience re-energizes guests with an abundance of joy, excitement and quality time with loved ones.
As part of the Holiday fun, Capital Hilton will be partnering with area hotels for a fun social media contest, giving away a grand prize free stay at the area hotel of choice and well as VIP tickets to Enchant. Other prizes will be given out as well such as gift cards for holiday shopping. Please visit our Facebook and Instagram for more information and follow along with the hashtag #HiltonEnchantDC.
Holiday Pop-up Dining Experience
Throughout December, Capital Hilton will present a holiday themed pop-up dining experience at "The North Pole" (Statler Lounge), culminating unique holiday dishes from around the world coupled with festive libations. Cocktail highlights include Spiked Holiday Cider and Rudolph's Party Punch.
Rates for the holiday season start from $97.00 + tax. Guests driving-in can also take advantage of the hotel's Park and Stay package featuring complimentary valet parking with rates starting from $182.00 + tax (subject to availability).
Capital Hilton also participates in Hilton's award-winning guest loyalty program, Hilton Honors, which offers guests access to instant benefits and exclusive member discounts. Plus, with the "Power Up" promotion, members can earn 2x Points on eligible stays, or 3x Points on eligible stays when using their Hilton Honors Credit Card. The offer is valid on stays through December 31, 2021, at more than 6,700 Hilton properties worldwide. Members can register at http://www.hiltonhonors.com/powerup/gb or join Hilton Honors for free by enrolling online at http://www.hiltonhonors.com.
Guests interested in booking can visit Capital Hilton or call +1 (202) 393-1000. Guests interested in volunteering can visit http://www.some.org or call at +1 (202) 797.8806. Guests interested in Enchant Christmas Washington DC may purchase tickets at https://enchantchristmas.com/washington-dc.
