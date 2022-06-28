Highlighting Good Liar Brian Curry and tiki cocktails at Trader Vic's Mai Tai Lounge plus the return of Second Annual DC Festival of Magic over Labor Day weekend.
WASHINGTON, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Guests visiting the nation's capital this summer, can add magic to their itinerary as Capital Hilton is adding captivating delights to summertime fun. From mentalists to magic classes, the hotel is bringing jaw dropping performances and entertainment to the hotel for a spellbound summer.
"Summertime in DC is magical with curious visitors of all ages," said Paolo Pedrazzini, general manager. "We wanted to add some magic potions to transcend summer travelers for an enchanting and memorable visit."
From July 2 through August 27, Capital Hilton will play host to famed mentalist and DC favorite, Brian Curry, The Good Liar who will bring his gasp-inducing show to the hotel throughout the summer. Guests can enjoy pre-show drinks and dinner at the Trader Vic's Mai Tai Lounge before stepping into an evening of magical intrigue. After each show, the magic continues at the Lounge with a roaming close-up magician performing sleight of hand magic for the crowd. Brian Curry will perform two shows each evening at 5pm and 8pm on the following dates:
- July 2
- July 9
- August 6
- August 13
- August 20
- August 27
From September 2 through September 4, guests can plan a magical Labor Day Weekend getaway or a memorable staycation in the nation's capital at the historic Capital Hilton filled with a weekend of entertainment with the second annual DC Festival of Magic. Located within walking distance to some of the city's top attractions, guests can truly discover why D.C. is the "Magic Capital of the Country," with several exciting and mind-boggling performances and special room packages.
DC's Festival of Magic features performances all weekend long from a lineup of some of the region's best magicians, which was curated by master mentalist Brian Curry. The weekend of events includes:
Friday, September 2
- 7 p.m. – Magician Ran'D Shine is known for performing "Real Magic for Real People." In other words, no video edits, no actors, just pure mind-boggling magic entertainment. Mr. Shine's magical style draws from his playful interactive relationship with his audience combined with his psychological engaging illusions and sleight of hand.
- 8 p.m. – Last year's Magician of the Year award winner, Rahaan Jackson uses sleight of hand the way an artist uses brush strokes. You may not see them, but the end result is breathtaking.
Saturday, September 3
- 2 p.m. –All Stars of Close-Up Magic for an intimate, jaw-dropping show. Limited seating.
- 7 p.m. – Bob Sheets, is hailed as one of the top comedy magicians in the nation.
Sunday, September 4
- 1 p.m. – Family Magic Class - complimentary hands on magic from the best in the business.
- 7 p.m. – Couple of Magicians is Fast, funny, freakin' impossible! Lindsey and Francis banter, joust, and ultimately combine forces to create a tour du force for any and all they encounter.
Hotel reservations for DC's Festival of Magic can be booked here. The MAGIC package features room rates starting from $151+ per night and include two complimentary cocktails at the Trader Vic's Mai Tai Lounge. Guests can also book the hotel's Breakfast Included Package with rates starting from $190+ per night.
The hotel's bar, which has been transformed into Trader Vic's Mai Tai Lounge for the summer, will be serving magic cocktails each evening with beverages and specials that will surprise and delight like the Houdini-tini and Truth Serum, and bites to accompany and satisfy along with sleight of hand expert and 2021 Magician of the Year winner Rahaan Jackson performing tricks up close. Rahaan performs vibrant, interactive, modern-styled magic designed to captivate all and stars in the acclaimed 'Washington Magic' show.
Capital Hilton is blocks away from museums, monuments, other historical sites along with a plethora of dining and shopping options. The iconic Capital Hilton provides a convenient location to experience all DC has to offer and create new magic memories.
For more than 75 years, Capital Hilton has had the honor of hosting presidents, dignitaries, and countless notable leaders alike, and there is much to discover about the history of the iconic hotel. Families will relish the opportunity to step back in time and immerse themselves into history both at Capital Hilton and in Washington, D.C.
Capital Hilton is located at 1001 16th Street NW, Washington, DC 20036. For reservations, guests can visit Capital Hilton or call +1-202-393-1000.
About Capital Hilton
Opened in 1943 and listed on the National Register of Historic Places, Capital Hilton has a proud tradition of welcoming the world's travelers to Washington, DC for over 75 years. The Capital Hilton has had the honor of hosting presidents, dignitaries, and countless notable leaders alike and is a Historic Hotels of America member hotel. Located two blocks from the White House and National Mall, the hotel is central to top attractions, shopping, dining, museums and historic sites. Visit capitalhilton.com for more information, and connect with Capital Hilton on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
