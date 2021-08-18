WASHINGTON, Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- From September 3 through September 5, guests can plan a magical Labor Day Weekend getaway or a memorable staycation in the nation's capital at the historic Capital Hilton filled with a weekend of entertainment with DC's Festival of Magic. Located within walking distance to some of the city's top attractions, guests can truly discover why D.C. is the "Magic Capital of the Country," with several exciting and mind-boggling performances, special room packages, and a fun-filled happy hour experience.
DC's Festival of Magic features performances all weekend long from master magician Brian Curry from the Good Liar and a few of his mystical cohorts. The weekend of events includes:
Friday, September 3
**5 p.m. – The Magic Duel, two demographically different, snarky sleight-of-hand experts battle live and onstage, for the title of DC's Best Magician. Audience members choose the magical challenges for the contest, assist with the magic, and then vote electronically to determine the winner of the coveted 'Golden Wand.' The Magic Duel has 5-star ratings on both Yelp, TripAdvisor since 2015.
**8 p.m. – Celebrated entertainers Willard & Wood present uncanny mental feats and magical happenings along with clean comedy and audience interaction. Guests will be dazzled by two of the area's top entertainers as they share unbelievable skills and impossible happenings
Saturday, September 4
**5 p.m. – Find out if headlining Brian Curry from the Good Liar is a mind reader, a mentalist, or just a Good Liar in this gasp-per-minute performance. Brian will predict your thoughts, tell your future, and blow your mind. He's known around the neighborhood as 'DC's most Honest Con Man.'
**8 p.m. – The only thing faster than International Magic Champion Will Fern's hands is his wit. Will packs this show with impossible magic that will leave guests speechless.
Sunday, September 5
**2 p.m. – Perfect for families, Mister Barry elevates magic to an art. As D.C's busiest family entertainer, he can mystify parents and make kids laugh 'til they topple over.
**8 p.m. – A master of his craft, Rich Bloch is a true 'magician's magician'. Renowned for his sharp wit, Rich Bloch has been hailed as one of the top 10 comedy magicians on the planet.
Hotel reservations for DC's Festival of Magic can be booked here. The MAGIC package features room rates starting from $149+ per night. Guests can also book the hotel's Breakfast Included Package with rates starting from $185+ per night and the hotel's Park and Stay Package with rates starting from $169+ per night.
The hotel's bar, Statler Lounge, will be serving a magic happy hour each evening with beverages and specials that will surprise and delight like the Houdini-tini and Truth Serum, and bites to accompany and satisfy along with sleight of hand expert Rahaan Jackson performing tricks up close. Rahaan stars in the acclaimed 'Washington Magic' show. He performs vibrant, interactive, modern-styled magic designed to captivate all.
Capital Hilton is blocks away from museums, monuments, other historical sites along with a plethora of dining and shopping options. The iconic Capital Hilton provides a convenient location to experience all DC has to offer and create new magic memories.
For more than 75 years, Capital Hilton has had the honor of hosting presidents, dignitaries, and countless notable leaders alike, and there is much to discover about the history of the iconic hotel. Families will relish the opportunity to step back in time and immerse themselves into history both at Capital Hilton and in Washington, D.C.
The Capital Hilton is located at 1001 16th Street NW, Washington, DC 20036. For reservations guests can visit Capital Hilton or call +1-202-393-1000.
