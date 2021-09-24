KLab Inc., a leader in online mobile games, announced that the brand new story by the original author of “Captain Tsubasa” Yoichi Takahashi titled "NEXT DREAM" will appear in its head-to-head football simulation game Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team starting Friday, September 24, 2021. Various campaigns will be held both in and out of the game starting today in celebration. Also, a special preview video of "NEXT DREAM" will be available on the official Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team YouTube channel.