HOLTSVILLE, N.Y., Nov. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CARCO, a leading Insurtech industry provider of mobile artificial intelligence (AI) technology for holistic pre-insurance and continuing fraud prevention services and risk solutions, announces today an exciting new partnership with Social Discovery Corp. The strategic partnership will provide Accurate Intelligence™ social media screening to CARCO clients on potential fraudulent claims.
Social Discovery Corp.'s breakthrough methodology combines the best of artificial intelligence with the essential role of trained human investigators to create a hybrid solution that scales with client needs and ensures the most accurate and actionable data in the market.
"We at CARCO are excited about our partnership with Social Discovery Corp. because, as risk mitigation experts in the insurance sector, specifically the detection and deterrence of fraudulent claims, we know that our clients need to include social media screening to protect against fraudulent claims," said Will Pagan, Senior Vice President – General Manager at CARCO. "Policyholders, or potential policyholder prospects, may be engaged in highly fraudulent behaviors that the insurance industry requires to identify and avoid questionable claim payments."
CARCO clients will benefit from the new partnership which expands CARCO's pre-insurance fraud prevention mobile AI screening capabilities to include the most accurate social media intelligence delivered through Social Discovery Corp. For more information about CARCO, visit http://www.carcogroup.com.
About CARCO
As the leading provider of holistic fraud detection and deterrence services for the personal auto line and high-risk non-standard auto markets since 1977, with mobile technology from 2012 and Artificial Intelligence since 2019, converged with centralized fraud risk profiling data and subject matter experts, CARCO has provided over $2.4 billion in fraudulent claim avoidance over the past 5 years. Protecting carriers and insureds through a suite of fraud avoidance strategies and tools used by the insurance industry, law enforcement, state departments of financial services, and legislative bodies.
For additional information, please visit http://www.carcogroup.com.
About Social Discovery Corp.
Social Discovery Corp. is a software-enabled services company specializing in social media background reporting and data analytics, and is the developer of the Accurate Intelligence™ methodology. Social Discovery teams are committed to ongoing training to master the ever evolving landscape of social media reporting. The firm's expertise is derived from extensive experience in social media research combined with years of collective vertical market knowledge. Their passion is serving their customers with exceptional customer service, saving customers time, money, and resources.
For more information, please visit http://www.socialdiscoverycorp.com.
