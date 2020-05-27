BEND, Ore., May 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Laurie Halter, owner of boutique public relations agency Charisma! Communications, announces the most anticipated episode of her podcast Carearing yet, going to back to work after baby, drops today and can be found at https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/id1492729033.
In this episode, Halter and her guest, Ilana Shabtay, new mom and Director of Marketing for AutoLeadStar, wax poetic about everything from being vomited on while holding newborns during presentations to pumping in swanky hotel bathrooms, to explaining why new moms absolutely deserve a seat at the boardroom table.
"This is one of the most requested and anticipated topics among our listeners," said Halter. "This episode is definitely not for the faint of heart, but I think it explores the challenges and triumphs of being an awesome mom and amazing businesswoman all at the same time."
The Carearing podcast launched earlier this year and immediately found an audience with leading females in executive roles across industries. With warmth, humor, and a good-dose of how-to, the episodes feature women excelling in their careers and explores how they balance their work lives with family responsibilities and personal goals. Previous guests include a Vice President of Sales at Open Table, an owner of a thriving therapy practice, and a Vice President earning her masters in Communication in order to become a Professor.
"These women are all so inspiring. They come from a variety of different backgrounds and have a wide range of goals, but the thing they have in common is a persistence to keep striving for more," said Halter.
To listen to the coming back after baby episode of Carearing, and all others, please visit https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/id1492729033.
