Carearing_Podcast___headshot.jpg

The Carearing podcast interviews fearless female leaders and get to the bottom of what motivates these ladies at work, home and life.

 By Carearing Podcast

BEND, Ore., May 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Laurie Halter, owner of boutique public relations agency Charisma! Communications, announces the most anticipated episode of her podcast Carearing yet, going to back to work after baby, drops today and can be found at https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/id1492729033.

In this episode, Halter and her guest, Ilana Shabtay, new mom and Director of Marketing for AutoLeadStar, wax poetic about everything from being vomited on while holding newborns during presentations to pumping in swanky hotel bathrooms, to explaining why new moms absolutely deserve a seat at the boardroom table.

"This is one of the most requested and anticipated topics among our listeners," said Halter. "This episode is definitely not for the faint of heart, but I think it explores the challenges and triumphs of being an awesome mom and amazing businesswoman all at the same time."

The Carearing podcast launched earlier this year and immediately found an audience with leading females in executive roles across industries. With warmth, humor, and a good-dose of how-to, the episodes feature women excelling in their careers and explores how they balance their work lives with family responsibilities and personal goals. Previous guests include a Vice President of Sales at Open Table, an owner of a thriving therapy practice, and a Vice President earning her masters in Communication in order to become a Professor.

"These women are all so inspiring. They come from a variety of different backgrounds and have a wide range of goals, but the thing they have in common is a persistence to keep striving for more," said Halter.

To listen to the coming back after baby episode of Carearing, and all others, please visit https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/id1492729033.

Media Contact:
 Laurie Halter
Charisma! Communications
503-816-2474
240580@email4pr.com

Recommended for you

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.