WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y., July 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Career and College Counselors announced today that it has entered into a Marketing Services Agreement with Market Domination LLC to launch a podcast show called College Financial Aid and Career Navigation. This will be a layer of the marketing platform they hired Market Domination LLC in the spring for the company's growth strategy of its national campaign. You can find their podcast on: iTunes Spotify Stitcher C-Suite Radio Google Podcasts and YouTube
Career and College Counselors are pioneers in the fields of college admissions and careers process by offering a Holistic Admissions/Application program that enables their students' college applications to be a stand-out and rise to the top of the rest of the application pile. The goal is for our students to find the right career, the right major, the right college and graduate in 4 years with the least amount of money-out-of- pocket.
Market Domination LLC was founded by Seth Greene, an eight-time best-selling author and the only three-time nominee for Marketer of the Year by the prestigious NO BS Insiders Circle, the largest marketing group of its kind in the world. Greene co-hosts the Sharkpreneur Podcast with Kevin Harrington, one of the original Sharks on Shark Tank. He has shared the stage at marketing conferences with Steve Forbes, John Mackey of Whole Foods, Dan Kennedy, Dave Dee, and many other visionaries.
"This agreement with Market Domination LLC gives us a distinct advantage over our competitors," said Tom Geffers of College and Career Counselors. "Market Domination LLC will dramatically increase our awareness and help us build customer loyalty and retention."
"I couldn't be more excited to work with Career and College Counselors," said Seth Greene. "They provide direction and can help save lots of money."
Market Domination LLC, located in Williamsville, NY, has been recognized as one of the fastest-growing direct response market firms in the U.S.
Career and College Counselors, located in East Stroudsburg, PA, are one of the most highly sought out admissions and placement groups in the United States.
