LOS ANGELES, May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Career Group Companies has been named to Inc. magazine's annual list of the Best Workplaces for 2021. Hitting newsstands May 18 in the May/June 2021 issue, and as part of a prominent Inc.com feature, the list is the result of a wide-ranging and comprehensive measurement of American companies that have created exceptional workplaces and company culture whether teams are operating in person or remotely.
Collecting data from thousands of submissions, Inc. singled out 429 honorees this year. Each nominated company took part in an employee survey, conducted by Quantum Workplace, on topics including management effectiveness, perks, and fostering employee growth. The organization's benefits were also audited to determine the company's overall score and ranking.
"This year has certainly been unique in many ways. In our almost 40-year span, we have persevered and maneuvered through many tough times, but this year was unlike what we've seen before," says Career Group Companies' Chief Executive Officer Susan Levine.
"What separates Career Group Companies from any other recruiting firm is our fantastic people. We are a strong company with a strong culture, and our core values reflect that. We have come together, stood united, and though we have been presented with challenges, it has been invigorating to see our team of professionals grow, learn, and stick to our values and core competencies of putting excellent talent back to work.
I have a tremendous amount of respect for all of our employees and friends here at Career Group Companies who have been, and remain, so committed to maintaining a positive and optimistic outlook. It's not easy to get through the negative times, but I know we all feel incredibly grateful to be here for one another, and to build upon each other's strengths. We couldn't have made it through without our dedicated team members who make our culture strong, meaningful, and positive."
"The definition of a positive workplace has changed drastically over the past year," says Inc. magazine editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "Stocked fridges and nap pods were no longer perks many companies could rely on once work went remote. So, this year's list is even more important as it reveals organizations that continue to enrich the lives of its employees amid a pandemic."
See the full list here: https://www.inc.com/best-workplaces
About Career Group Companies:
At Career Group Companies, the best talent is within reach. For nearly four decades, we've partnered with our valued candidates and clients to cultivate perfect career matches for administrative, creative, fashion, and executive professionals at top companies nationwide. We are proud to be a Woman Owned Business, certified by the WBENC.
As a premier recruiting agency with offices in Los Angeles, San Francisco, Miami, New York City, and Greenwich, we are certain to find your perfect match. Please visit http://www.careergroupcompanies.com to find out more.
About Inc. Media:
The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit http://www.inc.com.
About Quantum Workplace:
Quantum Workplace, based in Omaha, Nebraska, is an HR technology company that serves organizations through employee-engagement surveys, action-planning tools, exit surveys, peer-to-peer recognition, performance evaluations, goal tracking, and leadership assessment. For more information, visit QuantumWorkplace.com.
Media Contact
Marketing, Career Group Companies, +1 310-277-8188, marketing@careergroupcompanies.com
SOURCE Career Group Companies