SPARTA, N.J., Dec. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CareerBrandVideos™ this week announced their first Holiday Video Sweepstakes. Open to anyone, the sweepstakes is intended to demonstrate how its proprietary video system can help busy professionals, job seekers and entrepreneurs to stand out from their competition online.
Three winners will be chosen January 4th, 2022. Each winner will receive a set of three customized videos created using the CareerBrandVideos™ proprietary process. Total value of the three prizes is $2,790.00.
According to André Palko, small business marketing consultant and co-founder of CareerBrandVideos™, "This past year, dozens of well-established entrepreneurs and professionals I spoke with were blind-sided by declining revenues or stalled careers. The problem in every case was that each of them had neglected their online presence.
I already knew that video could get quick results, but busy job seekers and other professionals don't have the time or budget to deal with the intricate process of creating and promoting video. And there wasn't any system out there to deliver professional video, that was reasonably priced, that didn't have the inherent problems of do-it-yourself cell phone videos, and that would work for anyone."
To solve the problem, Palko collaborated with personal branding and executive job search expert Meg Guiseppi of ExecutiveCareerBrand.com and job search social media expert Hannah Morgan at CareerSherpa.net.
This resulted in the CareerBrandVideos™ process in which clients need only answer a few questions and supply one or two photographs. CareerBrandVideos™ creates a series of videos from that content. They also use a 17-point video optimization process to get the videos on page one of relevant search results.
Soon after its introduction, CareerBrandVideos™ won the 2020 Career Innovator Award of the Career Directors International. The biennial award honors career industry leaders for introducing an outstanding new and innovative product for job seekers or career professionals.
To enter the contest, go to https://bit.ly/332symC or go to http://www.careerbrandvideos.com and click on "Holiday Giveaway" in the top menu.
