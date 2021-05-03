PALO ALTO, Calif., May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Since its founding in 2011, the tech nonprofit organization CareerVillage.org achieved a significant milestone in their commitment to providing personalized career advice to students in the U.S. and all around the world. The online community that consists of over a hundred thousand professionals and students continues to multiply its impact as learners flood to the Q&A pages that hold an array of answers to burning questions for youth about the careers they are interested in.
"Helping five million people prepare for careers has been an incredible privilege and truly a joy," says Jared Chung, one of CareerVillage.org's founders. "Being there for young people who have nowhere else to turn has been incredibly rewarding for our tens of thousands of volunteers and for our staff as well. But it's just as important to acknowledge that it has taken over 100,000 people volunteering their time, support, encouragement, and funding to make this possible."
The CareerVillage movement has been supported by a diverse coalition of partners from the public, private, and social sectors, including many Fortune 500 companies, city and state government agencies, schools, and youth development nonprofits. Through these partnerships, CareerVillage has been able to serve as the conduit to which the next generation learns and grows from a community of advisors with relevant work and life experiences.
With the community being built by a diverse collection of industry professionals and leaders, students come to the platform with confidence knowing that they are getting a step closer to their career goals. As a result, youth are better prepared for the jobs we need them to fill within quickly and continuously evolving industries.
CareerVillage.org is a place of opportunity for all. Whether someone desires to give back to the next generation by sharing their experiences and expertise, or someone is seeking advice to reach their career goals, this community exists to serve them! No matter where a person is on their career journey, a diverse and rapidly growing community is there to offer information, advice, and encouragement on CareerVillage.org.
About CareerVIllage.org:
CareerVillage.org's mission is to democratize access to career information and advice for underserved youth. We do this by crowdsourcing personalized career advice to students. Our open-access platform matches student questions to our volunteer corps of over 80,000 professionals, enabling our community of 5 million young people to access new information and plan their career path.
