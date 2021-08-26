MEADVILLE, Pa., Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Backyard Gang: A Collection of Stories, Vol. 1": a charming children's anthology. "The Backyard Gang: A Collection of Stories, Vol. 1" is the creation of published author Carol Eriksen.
Eriksen shares, "Real pets and animals from the backyard of the author created The Backyard Gang. Super Trooper was a real dog that was huge and possessed beautiful white fur. The author saved him from the local SPCA. Al the Cat with No Tail was the author's cat. He was found in the author's backyard during a family barbecue. The remaining animals of The Backyard Gang were actual animals that lived in the author's backyard.
"The unusual animals of The Backyard Gang gave the author the idea that children can learn to love one another through the love of animals. All animals in The Backyard are different and have unique characteristics that make each one of them special. The same should apply to how boys and girls treat one another. Understanding and respect for one another is important for one's happiness.
"The goal of The Backyard Gang stories is to teach happiness, laughter, and respect for others. All children should possess happiness and shouldn't be bullied or pressured by their peers because of differences."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Carol Eriksen's new book is a fun collection of tales based on unique animals in the author's life.
Eriksen writes in hopes of encouraging little ones to consider how important it is to embrace and respect everyone no matter what.
View a synopsis of "The Backyard Gang: A Collection of Stories, Vol. 1" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "The Backyard Gang: A Collection of Stories, Vol. 1" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "The Backyard Gang: A Collection of Stories, Vol. 1," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
