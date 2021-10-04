MIAMI, Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Carolina M. Veira, leader of Hispanic Star's Miami Hub and a diversity and inclusion advocate and business strategist, was recently named as one of the Defensores De La Educacion/Educational Advocates in Microsoft's Legacy Project: Hispanic and Latinx Heritage Edition.
According to Microsoft, this interactive museum gallery celebrates and spotlights the legacies, achievements and contributions of a curated collection of Hispanic and Latinx people whose cultural roots originate from Central and South America, Mexico, Spain and the Caribbean. The gallery, an enriching learning initiative for all ages, presents an opportunity for visitors to learn about each of the honoree's accomplishments and contributions toward a reimagined world where everyone's voice is heard, invisible barriers are demolished, and the impossible does not exist.
"The Legacy Project – Hispanic and Latinx Heritage Edition is just one example of not only the amazing contributions that Hispanic and Latinx individuals have made to shape American History, but a reminder that this rich history is still alive and well happening every single day," said Microsoft Senior Director, Education D & I Community Program and Events Shy Averett. "We are excited to highlight these 38 gamechangers in the hope that they will inspire and encourage all students that no matter what the obstacle you can be anything, we want them to walk away and ask their selves, what is my legacy going to be."
Veira, who was born in Guayaquil, Ecuador, is proudly 100% Hispanic, American and resides in the Miami area and is the proud leader of The Hispanic Star Miami Hub where she steers initiatives that benefit the underserved communities of South Florida. She also serves as a board member for Deliver the Dream and The Latin American Business Association (LABA). As Director of Partnerships, Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DE&I) for CareMax, Inc., Veira develops initiatives that connect local and national partners as well as government agencies. CareMax, Inc. is a Miami-based Medicare Advantage organization.
"Receiving this honor means legacy," she said. "I have always said my identity is my superpower and my identity revolves around being Johnny Veira's and Aida Corrales' daughter. I work tirelessly to make my family and community proud of our contributions and values. I'm happy and honored that visitors to this special gallery will be able to see my story which is about building community by being of service to others."
About Microsoft Legacy Project Museum:
The Legacy Project Virtual Museum is an interactive online gallery that was created to celebrate culture, diversity and inclusion, and honor incredible changemakers from the 20th and 21st centuries who are helping to make the world a better place for everyone. In this new Legacy Project "Hispanic & Latinx Edition" exhibit we are recognizing legacies, achievements, and the strength of Hispanic and Latinx communities.
About Carolina Veira:
Carolina is an award-winning executive, inclusive and authentic leader, financial and Diversity and Inclusion strategist, with a passion for the advancement and empowerment of Hispanics, women, and other underserved groups across various stages in their lives, and careers. She is an advocate for mental health, upward mobility, social impact, and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).
Carolina is the leader of The Hispanic Star Miami hub and serves as a Board Director of Deliver the Dream, and the Latin American Business Association (LABA). She is a contributing author to Hispanic Stars Rising: The New Face of Power, and "Today's Inspired Latina, Volume IX."
Carolina hosts "¡HABLEMOS!" where she has conversations with talented humans who are leading with heart, and passion. On her program, she presents talks about inclusion, leadership and purpose as business drivers and powerful ways to elevate our community. These conversations are shared through video, podcasts and on her website.
Carolina earned a double Bachelor of Science degree from D'Youville College in Buffalo, New York in both Business and Accounting and a Master's in Business Administration. She is Ecuadorian-American currently residing in Miami. She enjoys tennis, the Buffalo Bills, and speaks three languages.
