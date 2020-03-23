ENTERPRISE, Ala., March 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Top 25 nationally-ranked CPA and advisory firm Carr, Riggs & Ingram (CRI) has launched a new podcast series focused on providing listeners with accounting and advisory insights in areas such captive insurance, governmental accounting, state and local taxes, reimbursement models in the health care industry, and succession tips for business owners. This new medium marks the latest content channel offered by CRI.
The first episode, "Banking the Green: Navigating Cannabis Banking Challenges," features a candid exchange between CRI financial institutions partners Rob Demonbreun and Doug Mims. In this episode, Rob and Doug take a deep dive into the world of banking regulations for the cannabis industry, exploring what financial institutions can be doing now to address issues for the future of banking for cannabis-related entities.
"Getting into the podcast space was the next logical step for us," said Doug Mims, CRI Partner and Financial Institutions Practice Leader. "It allows us the platform to facilitate casual conversations and showcase our expertise in and passion for our niche in a way the written word just can't convey. We are very excited to engage with our audience using this new medium."
Each 10- to 20-minute episode is free to listen to and filled with knowledge from CRI partners, who work at the forefront of the accounting industry. Each easily digestible episode will explore the unique characteristics and challenges associated with industry trends, services offered, and ever-evolving regulations.
The first three episodes are available now on iTunes, Google Play, iHeart Radio, and Spotify. Listeners can also follow along with their Alexa smart speaker, as well as on the CRI website and social media channels. For more information on the series or to listen to an episode, visit CRIcpa.com or the It Figures: The CRI Podcast page. Subscribe on your favorite platform to receive the latest It Figures podcast episodes and information related to the series.
About Carr, Riggs & Ingram, LLC
CRI is a CPA and advisory firm located in 30 markets throughout Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, North Carolina, Tennessee, and Texas. CRI's industry specializations include construction, government, banking/financial institutions, healthcare, insurance, not-for-profit, manufacturing, and distribution. CRI offers traditional and specialized services including audit and assurance, business consulting and support, forensic accounting, IT auditing, retirement plan auditing, SEC compliance, business valuation, tax planning, and trusts and estates work. Additionally, CRI's portfolio companies deliver service organization control (SOC) reports, data analytics, investment banking, management consulting, retirement administration services, wealth management, payroll management, and trust and estate services. CRI is a top 25 nationally ranked accounting firm. For additional information, please visit CRIcpa.com.
