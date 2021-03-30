LOS ANGELES, March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sony's Stage 6 Films 'Long Weekend' Rom-Com Starring Finn Wittrock, Zoë Chao & Damon Wayans Jr. is now in theatres.
Carter Morgan is believable in this familiar family/friendship dynamic and effortlessly showcases what a 21st-century kid experiences in modern-day households.
The film's director had this to say about working with Carter Morgan. "Carter was a dang delight. He brought a frenetic energy and buoyancy to set and his performance. And for being five AND someone who'd never done it before, I was astonished as to how focused he was and how much he actually listened within the context of the scene. Just an all-around sweetie and a joy." Director, Steve Basilone
None too shy, young thesp, Carter Morgan who got his start in making pie-eyed commercials for brand giants as State Farm and McDonald's captures the role with his confident, effervescent essence and innocent charm. He was also featured in the Lands End Winter Outdoor Campaign 2019 along with Pierre Abena.
Though Morgan is a little tyke, there is absolutely nothing diminutive about his ingratiating persona. A colossal success in his first feature film, this budding heartthrob who has shown audiences his comedic prowess has already garnered great reviews from fans and peers alike.
You can follow Carter Morgan on Instagram @carteralexandermorgan
Manager: Doss Talent
323-863-3677
For interview requests please contact us at 310-694-0995 or email Vanessa Morman, vm@shebamediagroup.com
About Sony
Sony Pictures Studio's rich history can be traced back to 1918 when brothers Harry and Jack Cohn formed a partnership with their associate Joe Brandt, to produce low-budget short films and featurettes. They called the company CBC Film Sales. By 1920, the film industry was attracting audiences of 35 million a week willing to pay five cents a pop to be drawn into the magical world of filmed entertainment.
About Stage6 Films
Stage 6 Films, a Sony Pictures Entertainment (SPE) Motion Picture Group production label, acquires and produces independently-developed feature films of all genres and budgets. Stage 6 Films is the theatrical label for Sony Pictures Worldwide Acquisitions and is used in association with other SPE Motion Picture Group labels, including Columbia Pictures, TriStar Pictures, Screen Gems, and Sony Pictures Classics.
About Sheba Media Group
Sheba Media Group is a full-service entertainment agency established in 2005. We represent individuals, non-profits, celebrities, filmmakers, authors, musicians, actors, and more. Please visit us online to learn more about SMG and our valued clients at IMDB. Also, look for our global press releases in a number of media distribution outlets on the web, as well as in print such as the Hollywood Creative Directory.
Media Contact
Vanessa Morman, SHEBA MEDIA GROUP, +1 (310) 694-0995, j.manicko@shebamediagroup.com
Osbrink Talent Agency, Osbrink Talent Agency, 818 760 2488, reception@osbrinkagency.com
SOURCE SHEBA MEDIA GROUP