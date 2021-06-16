SAN JOSE, Calif., June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Reallusion, the software developer of Cartoon Animator 4 (CTA4) - a 2D animation software that turns images into animated characters with intuitive animation tools and content libraries; expands its horizons to the video editing community by supporting transparent footage to all video making tools.
Combine 2D Animation with Live-Action Video Footage
Cartoon Animator combines animation with real-life footage, helping creatives revisit once difficult projects like Disney's acclaimed "Who Framed Roger Rabbit?", or Looney Tunes and Michael Jordan's Space Jam. This latest CTA 4.5 update allows video editors to employ a repertoire of powerful animation tools including facial expressions, smooth body motions and 360 head, along with animated characters, backgrounds and motions that can be exported as transparent MOV videos for fast video compositing.
Through Cartoon Animator, video editors can also access an extensive library of fully-rigged characters and motions that can be easily customized, making animation editing a fun experience.
Two typical user cases frequently seen on professional video projects:
- Composite 2D characters with live action footage with post lighting and shadow effects
- Immerse real-life actors inside virtual 2D scenes
Supports Transparent MOV and PNG Sequences
Cartoon Animator supports both transparent video (MOV) and image sequence (PNG) export. CTA 4.5 Users can freely group animated elements into transparent footage to easily add visual effects to animated items, and composite 2D animations with video through all major video editors while employing useful features such as exporting selected items for fast video compositing, Fit-to-Object-Size output for optimized video editing, and much more.
- Export Transparent Footage (MOV Video, Image Sequence)
Easily add visual effects to animated items
- Flexible Export
Users can use Isolate Selection to exclude unwanted elements, and export only selected ones. Selected items will be automatically merged into one transparent element for fast video compositing.
- Smart Export
Exported items will automatically be placed into their corresponding folders in accordance to their types.
- Fit-to-Object-Size Export
Creators can export animated items with their effective animation range instead of the entire project. They can also easily rearrange object positions in editing tools, and optimize performance for smaller data sizes.
Update for After Effects
In CTA version 4.5, Reallusion also enhances the functionality of Export to After Effects, including exporting audio clip by object (.wav), camera settings, project sounds, background image, and transparent Video (.mov). Users can download the free AE script from the webpage.
Free Update for CTA Pipeline / Pro Purchase Users
This CTA 4.5 free update allows Cartoon Animator users to use any preferable video editing tools to add powerful post production effects to their videos, elevating their end products faster and at low costs, in ways that would normally take big budget studios several weeks of work with a large team.
"I'm so excited with this update. If you are an animator, I assure you that this is going to change your work life. You will no longer be restricted in any way. All new exciting possibilities will open up for you. If you can dream it, you can create it," said GarryPye, Reallusion's 2D Community Manager and Certified Content Developer.
Learn more on animation solution for video compositing: https://www.reallusion.com/cartoon-animator/video-makers.html
For the launch special offer and more price information, visit Reallusion Store.
Media Contact
Finnie Lu, Reallusion Inc., 886-975912701, finnielu@reallusion.com
JOHN MARTIN II, Reallusion Inc., 6156738814, john@reallusion.com
SOURCE Reallusion Inc.