NEW YORK, March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Brooklyn-based tech accessory retailer Casely announced its partnership this week with the Frida Kahlo Corporation and OEG Latino, Frida's licensing agent in North America. The limited-edition collection is inspired by Frida Kahlo, the iconic artist who is celebrated worldwide.
"We are so excited to help carry on the legacy of Frida Kahlo to a new generation," said Casely co-founder Emily Stallings. "Artists are such a crucial part of our culture and we feel so fortunate to have the opportunity to promote Frida Kahlo, her incredible story and her timeless work."
Products were made available on March 1st, the first day of International Women's Month, at getcasely.com/collections/frida-kahlo. During the month of March, Casely will donate 5% of net profits to Equality Now, an organization advocating for the protection and promotion of women and girls.
"Our intent behind this collaboration is to celebrate the strength and power of women and encourage people to live a bold life," said Emily Stallings, "We couldn't think of a better way to kick off this year's International Women's Month."
The new line debuts with four unique designs available from the iPhone 6 to the iPhone 13 Pro Max, as well as select Samsung sizes.
"Frida Kahlo has brought joy and understanding to so many across the world and we want to do whatever we can to help that continue on," said Casely CEO Mark Stallings.
About Casely: Casely was founded in 2017 by sister and brother Emily and Mark Stallings. The tech-accessory retailer consistently releases new products to bring customers unique, trendsetting cases while supporting charitable organizations with a portion of profits from each sale. The fast-growing company has worked with artists across the globe and strives to spread the mantra of "Live Bold" to all parts of the world.
About Frida Kahlo Corporation: The Frida Kahlo Corporation owns the trademark rights and interests to the name Frida Kahlo worldwide. It is dedicated to sharing and preserving Frida Kahlo's legacy; it also aims at educating newer generations about the extraordinary life and achievements of Frida Kahlo.
About OEG Latino: OEG Latino is a brand management and licensing agency focused on promoting the Hispanic cultural heritage. It represents the licensing rights of Frida Kahlo in North America, working closely with the Frida Kahlo Corporation to promote the iconic artist.
