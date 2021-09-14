LAS VEGAS, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As Apple launches the latest series of iPhones and accessories with the introduction of the iPhone 13, Catalyst releases a fresh line of cases that add style to the highest grade of protection for the devices. Today, Catalyst, the award-winning manufacturer of the world's most protective and stylish cases for smartphones and electronic devices, introduces the Active Defense Influence and Vibe Cases for the iPhone 13 series.
The Active Defense Influence Case for the iPhone 13 series is drop proof to 10 feet (3m) and features a fingerprint-free frosted back, while the Vibe Case is finished with a textured carbon fiber pattern to strike the perfect balance between style and function. Both cases have 2.5x higher drop protection than military standards, are designed uniquely with a forward audio feature that delivers 30 percent louder sound than a naked iPhone, feature Catalyst's signature instant mute switch to easily mute/unmute the phone and are MagSafe and QI charging compatible.
The Active Defense Vibe Case has a built-in magnet which facilitates a 10-minute faster charge time than the naked device as shown in the results of internal testing.
Catalyst is also introducing two new colorways with this series. The Influence Case for the 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max will be available in Glow-in-the-Dark, and the Vibe Case for the 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max will be available in Battleship Gray.
"We're always looking to keep the Catalyst lineup fresh, ensuring we continue to enhance the level of protection our cases provide," Catalyst CEO June Lai said. "We infused a bit of a throw-back into the new line, with the return of Glow-in-the-Dark for the Influence cases. This was the first color we launched 11 years ago as part of our Kickstarter campaign. We've infused it into our products over the years at different points and it's always extremely popular with our customers."
In addition to the Active Defense Vibe and Influence Cases for iPhone 13, Catalyst is releasing Tempered Glass Screen Protectors, now available for all four sizes of the iPhone 13. Ultra-thin and lightweight, the screen protectors maintain flawless display quality of the phone while providing shatter and scratch resistant protection that is fingerprint-free.
Catalyst Active Defense Influence Case for iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13, 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max
$39.99 USD / €44.99 / £39.99 / $49.99 CAD | US - Available Now | EU / CA / UK - Pre-Order Now
Colors: Stealth Black | Clear (iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13, 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max)
Colors: Pacific Blue | Glow-in-the-Dark (iPhone 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max)
The Active Defense Influence Case for the iPhone 13 series is designed with a fingerprint-free frosted back giving it a tailored, sophisticated look that does not show fingerprints. Drop proof to 10ft (3m) the Influence Case provides 2.5x more drop protection than military standards. The case is also designed with a unique forward audio that delivers +30 percent louder sound versus a naked iPhone.
It also features Catalyst's signature instant mute switch to mute/unmute the phone and is compatible with MagSafe and QI charging. With our instant mute switch all you have to do is twist and hear the click. Trust us, you're going to love it. It's perfect for zoom calls and any gaming session. Each Influence case has 4 corner attachments which is compatible with our Crux Gear line allowing users to pick and choose what suits their needs and style.
Catalyst Active Defense Vibe Case for iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13, 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max
$49.99 USD / €54.99 / £49.99 / $59.99 CAD | Pre-Order Now
Colors: Stealth Black (iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13, 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max)
Colors: Battleship Gray (iPhone 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max)
The Active Defense Vibe Case for the iPhone 13 Series is finished with a textured Carbon Fiber pattern, striking the perfect balance between function and style. The high-tech design and air-cushioned engineering allows for a drop spec of 10ft (3m) - 2.5x higher drop protection than military standards. The case is also designed with a unique forward audio that delivers +30 percent louder sound versus a naked iPhone.
It also features Catalyst's signature instant mute switch to mute/unmute the phone. With our instant mute switch all you have to do is twist and hear the click. Trust us, you're going to love it. It's perfect for zoom calls and any gaming session. Each Active Defense Vibe Case has a built-in magnet ensuring MagSafe and QI wireless charging compatibility. The insulation of the case facilitates a 10-minute faster charge time than the naked device in our internal testing. Each Vibe case has 4 corner attachments which is compatible with Catalyst's Crux Gear line.
Tempered Glass Screen Protector for iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13, 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max
$39.99 USD / €44.99 / £39.99 / $49.99 CAD | US - Available Now | EU / CA / UK - Pre-Order Now
The Catalyst Tempered Glass Screen Protector for the new iPhone Series is ultra-thin and lightweight while still maintaining a flawless display quality on the iPhone. The anti-shatter and anti-scratch glass is the perfect defense against all those unwanted nicks and scratches and keeps the screen fresh and fingerprint-free. Installation is fast and easy. Each set comes with a cleaning cloth, dust remover sticker and alcohol cleaning pad.
Switching up your case and protecting your screen has never been easier. For the first time ever our screen protector is compatible with both our iPhone 13 Series Vibe, Influence and Total Protection Waterproof cases.
