FRISCO, Texas, July 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- With the release and distribution of the album, "Psalms, Hymns and Spiritual Songs, Vol. 1", by Christian & Gospel artist, Shane & Shane, Catapult outpaced their competitors becoming the first independent music distributor in the world to deliver Dolby Atmos content to all music stores that support the spatial audio format including Apple Music, Amazon, and TIDAL.

Shane & Shane are only the second Christian & Gospel artist to have Dolby Atmos content in the music stores. Their album "Psalms, Hymns and Spiritual Songs, Vol. 1" released July 23rd, 2021 less than a month after Crowder's "Milk & Honey". The album was mixed in Dolby Atmos by Grammy Award winning engineer, Jacob "Biz" Morris.

"We are extremely excited to provide this new service to our artists and labels," said Caleb Carruth, musician, and founder of Catapult. "From our inception back in 2006, our goal has always been to provide the same level of technical service and distribution opportunities as the three major labels, and with the introduction of our new Dolby Atmos distribution service alongside our standard music distribution service, we believe we have leveled the playing field once again."

Catapult's self-distribution service provides independent artists up to medium sized labels the easiest, cheapest, and fastest method to deliver their music to all of the major music stores and this now includes content mixed in Dolby Atmos.

About Catapult

Catapult is a leading digital music distributor for artists around the world, representing tens of thousands of artists. With their distribution platform, artists can manage the distribution of their releases, monitor sales and streams, and collect their sound recording royalties.

About Shane & Shane

The artist, Shane & Shane, is a Texas-based contemporary worship music band known for acoustic praise and worship music. The band consists of Shane Barnard and Shane Everett.

