TUCKER, Ga., August 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CATMEDIA has recently won its seventh Telly Award in just the past three years. The Silver award, the highest honor in the competition, was bestowed upon the company in the General Government Relations category for its "Washington Air National Guard: 194th Mission Support Group" video.
The Telly Awards honors excellence in video and television across all screens and platforms. They are judged by experts in respected fields of television, cinema, production companies, and streaming networks that include Netflix, ESPN Films, Complex Networks, and Dow Jones.
"After facing a year like no other, our team has continued to create, innovate, and thrive," said Catherine Downey, CATMEDIA founder and CEO. "I am ecstatic that we were honored with a Silver Telly Award, which serves as a shining symbol of all the great work our team has continued to do despite the challenges and adversity of the past year."
The Telly Awards winner announcement caps a year-long celebration of creators defying the limitations by embracing platforms to showcase creators' best work after a year of uncertainty. CATMEDIA is among a list of winners such as HBO, Walt Disney Company, Netflix, Microsoft, Adobe, Nickelodeon, and more.
"We are pushing boundaries for video innovation and creativity at a time when the industry is rapidly changing and impacted due to COVID," said Parker Branch, CATMEDIA assistant creative director and team lead for the award-winning video project. "Using a mix of animation and photographs, we produced an animation, which highlighted the individual groups that the Wing is comprised of. We delivered creative treatments, scripts, pre-production, production, post-production, voiceover narration, music and sound effects mixing, and 508 compliances."
This year, the 42nd annual Telly Awards received a 15% increase in entries. The growth was driven by a significant rise in remote and virtual productions. The Telly Awards toured a selection of Telly Award-winning work from NYC, London, Amsterdam, and Toronto. Last year's Telly Awards received over 12,000 submissions from top video content producers including Adult Swim, the BBC, Condé Nast, Complex Networks, Netflix, Refinery29, RadicalMedia, T Brand Studio, and Ogilvy & Mather.
The full list of the 42nd Annual Telly Awards winners can be found at tellyawards.com/winners.
ABOUT CATMEDIA
CATMEDIA is an award-winning Inc. 500 company based in Atlanta, Georgia. Founded in 1997, the company specializes in advertising, creative services, media production, program management, training, and human resource management. As a Women-Owned Small Business (WOSB), CATMEDIA provides world-class customer service and innovative solutions to government and commercial clients. Current CATMEDIA clients include Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), Office of Personnel Management (OPM), and the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA).
ABOUT THE TELLY AWARDS
The Telly Awards is the premier award honoring video and television across all screens. Established in 1979, The Telly Awards receives over 12,000 entries from all 50 states and 5 continents. Entrants are judged by The Telly Awards Judging Council—an industry body of over 200 leading experts including advertising agencies, production companies, and major television networks, reflective of the multi-screen industry The Telly Awards celebrates. Partners of The Telly Awards include NAB, Stash Media, Production Hub, and Independent Filmmaker Project.
