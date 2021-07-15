TUCKER, Ga., July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CATMEDIA is pleased to announce a recent addition to its Creative team, as Bert Bacchus has been hired as the agency's new Senior Art Director.
"We are thrilled to have brought Bert on as a key member of our Creative team," said Catherine Downey, CATMEDIA Founder and CEO. "His expertise in design and experience in creative direction provides a fresh, innovative, and elevated perspective. With his artistic expertise he is leading innovation, creativity, and success here at the agency. With his plethora of experience, Bert adds significant value to the CATMEDIA team and our clients."
New Senior Art Director Brings a Fresh Perspective on Redefining Brand and Consumer Experiences
An innovator, and strategist with a keen eye for detail, Bacchus has a proven track record of creative excellence creating and producing content that connects with audiences for the past 12 years.
Bacchus brings with him experience from recognizable brands such as Mitsubishi, UPS, Texas DoT, Popeyes, Paddywax, and Dust to Digital Records. He received a degree in Design from The Portfolio Center, in Atlanta and is also a member of the AIGA. Throughout his career, he has propelled clients by developing comprehensive brand identities that will captivate and engage audiences and deepen connections.
At CATMEDIA Bacchus will support the Creative team through the ideation and creation of visual structures and concepts for print and digital media. He will also manage, lead, mentor, and collaborate with junior members of the Creative team. Bacchus will provide creative leadership across all design disciplines to assist and lead creative management with Tim Best, VP of Creative Services.
"I am glad to be a steward of this agency's already-sterling reputation and I look forward to fostering a framework where our designers can be as free and innovative as possible, while still exceeding our client's expectations," says Bacchus. "I'm excited to be working with people whose talent and drive are in abundance. They have created a culture where you want to give your all for the greater good, and I'm eager to jump in and be a part of that."
ABOUT CATMEDIA
CATMEDIA is an award-winning, three-time Inc. 500 company based in Atlanta, GA, featuring both a full-service creative marketing agency and leadership training practice. As a national leader working with highly regulated clients, breaking down complex issues, and effectively communicating to a wide array of audiences, this Women-Owned Small Business (WOSB) provides world-class customer service and innovative solutions to commercial and government clients, alike, including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), and Department of Veterans Affairs (VA).
