TUCKER, Ga., June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CATMEDIA has emerged as a big winner for this year's prestigious Telly Awards, raking in an astounding eight statuettes for its work with the Federal Aviation Agency (FAA), AmeriCorps NCCC, and several divisions within the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
"I could not be prouder of the work our team invested into these projects," said Catherine Downey, CATMEDIA founder and CEO. "To be recognized for these videos speaks not only to the high quality of our work but also to the relationships we have built with our amazing clients. This work would not be possible without their integral collaboration."
CATMEDIA has now won 15 Tellys in the past three years. The eight statuettes won in 2022, a new single-year record for the Atlanta-based agency, were for the following projects and categories:
- Antibiotic Resistance in Calf Production, Silver Winner, Non-Broadcast – Government Relations
- CEFO Program, Silver Winner, Non-Broadcast – Information
- NCCC Stockton Food Bank, Silver Winner, Non-Broadcast – Cause Marketing
- Empathetic Conversations, Silver Winner, Non-Broadcast – Education & Training
- CEFO Program, Bronze Winner, Non-Broadcast – Directing
- CPR Health Equity, Bronze Winner, Non-Broadcast – Diversity & Inclusion
- VAERS Vaccine Safety, Bronze Winner, Non-Broadcast – Fully Animated Piece
- Flight Standards Strategic Plan, Bronze Winner, Non-Broadcast – Use of 2D Animation
The World's Largest Honor for Video and Television Across All Screens
The Telly Awards was founded in 1979 and honors excellence in video and television across all screens. Thousands of entries from all 50 states and five continents are received from some of the most respected advertising agencies, television stations, production companies, and publishers around the world.
Other 2022 winners included national and international brands, including ESPN, Innocence Project, Microsoft, PBS Digital Studios, PlayStation, Smithsonian, Sony Music Entertainment, The Walt Disney Company, ViacomCBS, and Warner Bros.
"The videos we produce take our clients' important messages and turn them into impactful stories," said Parker Branch, CATMEDIA Creative Director. "For those stories to be recognized on this stage alongside some of the biggest players in our industry is a tremendous honor for me and our entire creative team."
ABOUT CATMEDIA
CATMEDIA is an award-winning agency that specializes in advertising, creative services, media production, program management, and leadership training. As a national leader working with highly regulated clients, breaking down complex issues, and effectively communicating to a wide array of audiences, this Women-Owned Small Business (WOSB) provides world-class customer service and innovative solutions to commercial and government clients, alike, including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), and Department of Veterans Affairs (VA).
